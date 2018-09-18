Kourtney Kardashian ‘Attracted’ To Luka Sabbat, Wants To Keep Seeing Him, Per ‘E! News’

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be dating model and actor Luka Sabbat. The pair have been spotted together multiple times now, and sources are claiming that there is definitely something between them.

According to a Sept. 17 report by E! News, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were seen together a couple of times over the weekend when they were photographed having dinner together at The Nice Guy on Friday, and then hitting up with opening of TAO in Chicago on Saturday.

“They seemed to be really bonding and having fun. They sat in the back trying to keep a low profile, and then a few friends arrived to meet up with them. Kourtney was smiling a lot and sitting next to Luka the entire time. He stuck by her side the entire night,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to add that Kardashian was with a group of friends on Saturday that included Johnathan Cheban and Malika Haqq, but that she gave most of her attention to Sabbat throughout the night. The pair were said to be showing off some PDA, as well as dancing and drinking together. “Kourtney looked really happy,” the insider dished.

The report suggests that Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat have been friends for quite a while, but have been hanging out a lot more since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, in early August.

However, the source claims that Kourtney Kardashian isn’t looking for a serious relationship at the moment after her split with Younes. Instead she’s going to take it slow and just have some fun during her fling with Luka Sabbat, who is a good friend of Kourtney’s sister, Kendall Jenner.

“Kourtney isn’t looking for anything serious right now and is just enjoying her fun. Her and Luka laugh a lot and she’s enjoying her time with him. It’s easy for her since they have had a prior friendship for the past year now,” the source claims.

“She is very attracted to him and wants to keep seeing him. She’s known him for awhile and is very comfortable with him. She’s always thought he was very easy to talk to and fun to hang out with,” the insider dished.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her love life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on 9 p.m. on E!