‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 15 Preview

The penultimate episode will see Martha continuing to wreak havoc, as well as some groups finally meeting up.

As the penultimate episode for AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead approaches, fans can look forward to some of the group reuniting, as well as others having a run-in with Martha.

Episode 15 of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead is titled “I Lose People…” The official synopsis from AMC reads as follows.

“The group’s hope falters as they seek a way out; Alicia and Charlie reunite with friends.”

The Episode 15 synopsis indicates that Morgan (Lennie James) and his group will still struggle as they try to escape the hospital they became trapped in during Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead. The struggle with hope will also appear to carry over from last week’s episode. While it was indicated in the final moments of Episode 14 that Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) had found John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Strand (Colman Domingo), it seems that this week’s synopsis confirms this.

There are also some teasers and sneak peek videos that AMC has released for Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4.

The first clip shows Morgan’s group trying to work out how to escape from the hospital. It also reveals that Alicia and Charlie will have their first in person run-in with Martha (Tonya Pinkins.) Carter Matt points out that Martha received a gunshot wound in Episode 14. However, she is still wreaking havoc on those she considers “weak.” In addition, at the very end of the clip, Charlie is shown in a truck with Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), so it appears as if this group has finally met up.

The first sneak peek into Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead shows Morgan trying to get the group to safety by causing a distraction. The group is uncomfortable with this, as it will also put Morgan in danger.

The second sneak peek clip for the penultimate episode of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead shows Alicia and Charlie in what is likely their first physical encounter with Martha. Charlie is seen wearing John’s hat, so it unclear whether Alicia and Charlie have managed to meet up with John and Strand yet or not. Although, some fans are speculating that they are trying to locate supplies or something else that will help get John and Strand off the island they are currently stranded on.

You can view all of the clips for Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead below.

Finally, AMC has also released some promotional images from Episode 15. There are three images, the first being of Alica holding a walkie-talkie. The second image shows Luciana (Danay Garcia) in the hospital. She is holding an ax and standing outside an elevator. Finally, there is a shot of Morgan’s group inside an elevator.

You can view these new Fear the Walking Dead images below.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 15 (titled “I Lose People…”) of Season 4 on September 23.