Will Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Join The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Now That They’re Engaged?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are taking the next step in their relationship, after becoming engaged on September 1 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Are they also planning to share their romance on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules?

While attending the launch of the Firework app in Los Angeles at the end of last week, Kent’s Vanderpump Rules co-star and friend Scheana Marie denied the possibility of an Emmett cameo, telling Us Weekly that the movie producer will “never” appear on the Bravo TV reality series. That said, she also added that the entire cast “loves” hanging out with Emmett.

“He’s one of our favorite people to hang out with. He’s so much fun, such a great personality, absolutely obsessed with her,” Scheana gushed. “They are a very good match.”

Scheana also weighed in on Kent’s impressive engagement ring, telling the magazine the stunning diamond is the “size of my hand” and “better than a Kardashian ring.”

“It is literally like ring goals. But so is Brittany [Cartwright’s]. Brittany’s is absolutely stunning. They are both very large rocks on those girls’ fingers,” she continued.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Jax Taylor proposed to Brittany Cartwright in June of this year, after over three years of dating — and shortly thereafter, the couple both debuted photos of both the special moment and her engagement ring on their Instagram pages.

Earlier this month, after her engagement in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Lala Kent spoke to People magazine about her excitement to be engaged. She suggested she would be getting started on planning her wedding to Randall Emmett sooner rather than later.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged,” she said. “We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!”

While Kent has never been married, Emmett was married to actress Ambyr Childers from 2009 until 2017. However, as fans well know, the couple separated in 2016 and began dating other people shortly thereafter.

Like Emmett, Childers, who shares two daughters with the movie producers, has moved on from their eight year marriage and is currently engaged to fiancé Jeff Tinsley.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, don’t miss the premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 later this year on Bravo TV.