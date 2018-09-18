Roseanne Barr Reveals How She Dies On ‘The Conners’ In New Interview

‘It’s done, it’s over,’ the comedian said about her beloved sitcom character.

While it has already been revealed that Roseanne Barr’s Roseanne character will be killed off of the series’ ABC spinoff, The Conners, television viewers have not yet been given the exact cause of her death. However, during a brand-new interview, Barr told the host what she knows about Roseanne Conner’s demise.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the death of the family’s matriarch will be addressed next month on the very first episode of The Conners.

While diehard fans of the series, which debuted in 1988, have come up with all kinds of theories as to how Roseanne Conner dies, the outspoken actress discussed what she knows about her beloved character’s passing in an interview with Brandon Straka on his show, #WalkAway.

“They had her die of an opioid overdose,” Barr revealed in a live chat on September 10 that was uploaded to YouTube on September 13.

“It wasn’t enough to just do what they did to me, they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show. They had to cruelly insult them. And that’s what they chose to do. So, there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done, it’s over.”

To make the unemployed entertainer feel even worse, Barr said it was originally her idea to have her character be addicted to opioids to treat her chronic knee pain.

In last season’s episode “Netflix & Pill,” Dan Conner (John Goodman) discovers that his wife has been taking more pain pills than prescribed by her doctor and had even been stealing drugs from others. The plot was written to reflect the nation’s current opioid crisis.

However, Barr said that she never intended to have her TV persona die because of the addiction.

“It’s so cynical and horrible — she should have died as a hero,” stated Barr.

The 65-year-old looked good during the interview, which was conducted from outside her home via split-screen. The blonde wore a light peach shirt and barely any makeup. At one point, she lit up a cigarette and smoked while discussing Roseanne.

The hourlong interview also featured Barr and Straka, a political activist, talking about political topics.

ABC has not released an official statement explaining how Roseanne Conner dies. The network wants viewers to learn firsthand by watching the first episode of The Conners on Tuesday, October 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

The series stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman.