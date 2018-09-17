Harvey Weinstein Investigated By Scotland Yard After New Sexual Assault Allegations Surface

Media mogul Harvey Weinstein is now being investigated by Scotland Yard amid a new round of sexual assault allegations. According to Variety, the complaint was filed in mid-August and describes a situation that occurred “in an unknown location in the early 1990s.” Though authorities have not released any further information, the most recent allegations mark the 11th woman to come forward to the London police with allegations of assault. Several police officers traveled to America in what is known as “Operation Kaguyak.”

“Officers involved in this investigation traveled to the United States in June as part of their inquiries. We are not prepared to discuss further,” wrote Scotland Yard in a statement.

At present, Weinstein has been accused by 11 different women of “16 separate alleged sexual assaults” which took place “from the early 1980s through to 2015.” However, four of those attacks took place outside of Scotland Yard’s jurisdiction, and the allegations were routed to their appropriate precincts.

Most of the allegations were brought to light last year, with only the 10th and now the 11th claims being made recently. The most recent allegation seems to be vaguer. While most of the previous allegations feature a location of the assault, like Westminster, there has been no location listed in this claim.

The allegations in the U.K. are not the only ones that plague the famed producer. According to BBC, the Weinstein scandal first erupted in early October of last year when an article in the New York Times detailed decades of sexual assault committed by Weinstein on a number of those in the movie business, including Ashley Judd. On October 10, the New Yorker posted a piece written by journalist and wunderkind Ronan Farrow, where 13 other women announced their allegations of assault. Between the two groundbreaking articles, Weinstein released a statement about his “behavior,” resigned from his company, and was removed from the board of his company and ultimately, terminated. Other actresses such as Lupita Nyong’o, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Brit Marling have also written about or spoken in an interview about their experiences with Weinstein.

The allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein sparked a tremendous debate that stretched beyond Hollywood. The #MeToo movement, which had been started years prior by Tarana Blake, gained national attention, with many calling for an end to sexual assault and saying “time’s up.”

There has been no arrest made under Operation Kaguyak. Weinstein denies all allegations of sexual assault.