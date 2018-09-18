Watch Barcelona Vs. PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Reigning Spanish titlists Barcelona and Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven open the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League with their Group B showdown at the Camp Nou.

The 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League is here, and five-time champions Barcelona, winners of last season’s Spanish La Liga championship, face reigning Dutch Eredivisie titlists PSV Eindhoven in front of what is expected to be a packed Camp Nou. But Barcelona will be looking for redemption after they were unceremoniously bounced by AS Roma in last season’s quarterfinals, as the UEFA website records, despite winning the home first leg of the tie 4-1. On the other hand, PSV have never won the UEFA Champions League and have progressed past the group stage just four times — a situation they will try to rectify when they open their campaign in a match that will live stream from Spain.

PSV Eindhoven, however, does have one European championship in their trophy case, winning the European Cup way back in 1988, as Back Page Football notes, along with the Dutch league title and Dutch Cup win.

Neither team has lost or even drawn a league game so far this season, with Barcelona coming in atop the La Liga table at 4-0, while PSV Eindhoven have won their first five league matches straight. In fact, PSV are riding a 7-0 drubbing of ADO Den Haag over the weekend into their showdown with the Catalan giants, according to Sports Keeda.

Mexico international Hirving “Chucky” Lozano leads PSV into Camp Nou on Tuesday. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League opening day match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 99,000-seat Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, September 18. In the United States and Canada Eastern Time Zone, that start time will be 1 p.m., 10 a.m. in the Pacific time zone. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 6 p.m. British Summer Time. In India, the live stream will start at 10:30 p.m. India Standard Time.

History is not on the side of the Dutch club in the opening UEFA Champions League matchup, according to the UEFA site. PSV have never won a game in Spain in 14 tries, losing nine and drawing five. In fact, they have not won an away match in the Champions League competition since 2007 in 10 attempts, with three draws and seven losses — and the club has not won a match in their last eight Champions League games.

Watch the experts from ESPN FC offer their predictions for the Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven match and the other matches on the opening day of the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League in the video below.

To watch the Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League opening day matchup live stream online from Camp Nou, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or by downloading the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Barca vs. PSV showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Another way to watch the Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the UEFA Champions League opener live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans can watch a live stream of Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven by accessing the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Spain, Movistar+ will stream the match, as will Ziggo Sport in the Netherlands. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries is available on LiveSoccerTV.