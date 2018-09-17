Ryen Aleman, Professional Gamer Who Survived Madden Tournament Shooting, Killed In Car Wreck One Month Later

Police said the 25-year-old was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed his car.

Ryen Aleman was able to survive a shooting at a Madden NFL 19 tournament in Florida last month by hiding in a bathroom, but one month later the 25-year-old Texas man has lost his life after crashing his car.

Authorities said Aleman was killed on Sunday night in a single-car accident near Corpus Christi, the New York Post reported. Aleman participated in the August tournament in Jacksonville when accused shooter David Katz opened fire after reportedly losing a game, killing two people before taking his own life.

Aleman had opened up about the shooting in the days afterward, telling the Corpus Christi Caller Times that he narrowly escaped with his life.

“Behind me, I heard a pop and then people started to scream,” Aleman said. “When I heard more shots I got to the floor and crawled to the bathroom and just waited in the stall as I heard more gunshots and prayed that he wouldn’t come in.”

Aleman said he tried to call family as he hid in the bathroom with shots being fired outside, then eventually ran out of the bathroom and to safety. He said the area where the tournament was being played was chaotic, with people screaming.

The 25-year-old remembered the two fellow gamers were killed as “good people and good players.”

“They had families. I don’t know. I’m still at a loss for words,” Aleman said in the interview.

The shooting prompted cries for better security at gaming events, with many competitors saying events are often poorly planned without strong measures to ensure their safety. In the aftermath of the fatal shooting, a group of survivors filed a lawsuit claiming that the company that held the tournament did not take proper security measures.

“Business as usual on the security front will no longer be tolerated by Americans,” said attorney Matt Morgan (via HuffPost), who is representing the group of survivors. “We must demand more from business owners. It’s time for business owners and event organizers to step up their game.”

25-year-old Ryen Aleman of Robstown survived the mass shooting in Jacksonville at a gaming tournament. Last night, he was killed when he was ejected from his vehicle after a crash. Police say he wasn't wearing a seatbelt. https://t.co/BrGI3R9JKr — Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) September 16, 2018

One of those involved in the lawsuit had been shot twice in the attack. It was not clear if Aleman was part of the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety told the Corpus Christi Caller Times that Ryen Aleman was driving alone when he lost control of the car. The vehicle flipped before crashing onto railroad tracks. Police said Aleman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.