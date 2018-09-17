Lisa Vanderpump And Mohamed Hadid Reunite After Lyme Disease Drama To Celebrate The ‘RHOBH’ Star’s Birthday

All that Munchausen talk is water under the bridge now.

Lisa Vanderpump and Mohamed Hadid had a falling out years ago after his children’s struggles with Lyme disease became a hot topic on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As fans may recall, Vanderpump was asked on camera about the Lyme disease struggles of Bella and Anwar Hadid after their mother, Yolanda Foster, was accused of exaggerating her symptoms, and because she didn’t speak up, tensions arose between her and her longtime friend.

Although Vanderpump and Hadid seemed to keep their distance for several months after the episode aired, they reportedly reconciled eventually, and now, their friendship seems to be in a great place.

While fans haven’t seen much of Hadid on recent seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Hadid confirmed their friendship was very much intact over the weekend when he joined Vanderpump to celebrate her 58th birthday in Los Angeles.

“Lunch time with my best friend. Things never change. Good vibes, great conversation. Amazing laughs never ending food. Keep it coming. @lisavanderpump at villa Rosa,” Hadid wrote in the caption of a September 15 photo of the two of them taken at Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills home and shared on Instagram.

According to a post shared by Lisa Vanderpump on her own Instagram page, Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, and daughter, Pandora Sabo, threw her a birthday bash at her home and invited several of the reality star’s close friends and family members to the event.

During a past season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which featured Mohamed Hadid’s former wife Yolanda Foster, who has since left the series, Lisa Vanderpump was asked about the Lyme disease diagnosis of the former couple’s youngest children, Bella and Anwar Hadid. In response, Vanderpump claimed Hadid said the kids were “fine.”

“[Mohammed] just said ‘no,’ that she’s the only one that has it. He said he doesn’t think that they had it,” Vanderpump said, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

A short time later, Hadid submitted a statement to Watch What Happens Live to set the record straight.

”I can only imagine that my response to a question asking how my kids are doing with ‘fine’ was misconstrued,” he explained. “I have too much respect for all five of my children to speak about them publicly in a restaurant or otherwise. I will not speak further on something that should now be put to rest.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is set to begin airing on Bravo TV later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.