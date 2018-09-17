‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Jack And Victor Face Off!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday bring a significant showdown between Victor and Jack. Plus, Mariah sticks her neck out for Tessa and Rey fishes for details about Nick and Victor’s relationship.

Jack (Peter Bergman) gets a warning from Victor (Eric Braeden), according to She Knows Soaps. Jack almost decided to back off the idea of Albert Miller being his father especially after Nick (Joshua Morrow) told him what a genuinely horrible person his grandpa was. However, when Jack gets a visit from Victor at the Abbott mansions, their old patterns emerge.

Victor warns Jack away from Newman Enterprises and Victor’s legacy. However, Jack insists that he’s just searching for his own birthright. They trade barbs over the stunning possibility that they could be half-brothers, and in the end, Victor tells Jack in no uncertain terms to back off. However, considering they’re arch enemies, Jack instead doubles down on trying to find out if he’s really Albert Miller’s other son.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) decides to take a risk for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Mariah figures out that her girlfriend has been beaten up by some sick people that Tessa owes money to. Although Mariah offers to give Tessa the money to pay them off, Tessa insists she just wants a better job to earn the money she needs.

That’s when Mariah turns to her soon-to-be-stepfather Nick. Mariah begs Nick to hire Tessa at Dark Horse, and Nick decides to take the chance — if Tessa can start that night. Tessa agrees, and she shows up on time. Nick puts his newest employee to work removing files, and Tessa gets quite a scare when she hears a strange noise. She’s confident it’s somebody coming after her again, but to Tessa’s relief, it’s Mariah visiting her at her new job.

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) keeps digging for details about J.T.’s disappearance. In that vein, the newest Genoa City detective questions Victor for more details about when he last saw J.T. While Rey thinks he might be being subtle, The Moustache is a shrewd man, and he realizes when a detective is digging.

Despite their vast difference of opinion, Victor and Nick confer about Rey’s questioning each other. They both feel that the detective is fishing for details about their father-son relationship. Nick also happens to mention Albert Miller and Jack to his father. It seems the terrible man’s name has been coming up a lot in Genoa City recently.

