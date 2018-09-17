Carson Kressley Has His Hands Full With Kym Herjavec’s Twins

The stylist lends a helping hand to his pro dancer bestie.

Carson Kressley recently lent his good friend Kym Johnson Herjavec a helping hand — or two. The stylist and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge posed for an Instagram snap with the Australian pro dancer’s nearly-5-month-old twins, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae, and he really had his hands full.

In the adorable photo, which you can see below, Kressley held a baby in each arm, and the newborns looked downright comfy under their Uncle Carson’s watchful eye. For the pose, baby Hudson was wearing a blue onesie and was barefoot, while his twin sister looked like she was styled by Kressley, complete with adorable knitted animal slippers and a Burberry-style scarf to accessorize her pink onesie.

Kym Johnson Herjavec captioned the photo with a series of hearts, adding that the sight of her bestie holding her babies made her very happy.

Fans of the two stars took to Instagram to comment on the too-cute pic, with several noting that Kressley indeed had his hands full with the babies who are already getting very big. A few fans joked that Kressley looked “terrified” to be holding the twins, while others called out little Haven’s chic Burberry style.

You can see Kym Herjavec’s sweet photo below.

Kym Herjavec and Carson Kressley’s friendship dates back several years when he was cast on Dancing With the Stars. The pals weren’t paired together on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition — the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star was paired with Anna Trebunskaya when he competed on the hit show in 2011 — but outside of the ballroom, they soon became inseparable.

In 2016, Kressley told the Hollywood Reporter that he found a friend for life in the Dancing With the Stars pro.



“I love Kym Johnson,” Kressley said at the time. “She’s my Australian twin. I think we might have been separated at birth.”

Kressley has done everything from accompanying Kym wedding dress shopping (she famously married Shark Tank businessman Robert Herjavec in 2016) to throwing her a lavish baby shower when she was pregnant with her bundles of joy. The surprise shower, held in March, included a balloon-filled gender reveal.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Kym Herjavec recently posted a photo of the matching sailboat onesies her BFF Carson Kressley gave to her babies. Sailboat appliques surrounded the babies’ monograms on the personalized outfits. And in August, the mom of two shared an adorable Instagram pic which showed her babies laying with their mom and close friend Kressley on the grass.