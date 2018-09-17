Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Might Be Legally Married, But Won’t Don Wedding Rings Until Official Wedding

While the couple's secret marriage might've come as a shock to their fans, it did not come as a shock to their families, as they were told beforehand

The past few days have been very confusing to say the least for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s fans.

On Thursday, September 13, the young couple entered a New York City courthouse. It turned out to be the Marriage Bureau, where it was reported that the Canadian-born crooner, 24, and the model, 21, were looking to obtain their marriage license.

However, speculation that the lovebirds decided to kill two birds with one stone by getting hitched as well, quickly began to spread and by the next day, multiple media outlets were reporting that Bieber and Baldwin had secretly wed.

In a plot-twist, Baldwin tried to squash the reports by claiming she was not a married woman just yet via her Twitter. However, her tweet ceased to exist on her social media page shortly thereafter.

As it turns out, the couple is allegedly legally married, and while the news definitely shocked their fans, it did not come as a shock to their families, as they were made aware of the couple’s intentions beforehand.

“They didn’t want anyone but their families to know they got married,” a source told People.

The couple didn’t see fit to make their legal union public knowledge, as it “wasn’t a wedding.” They do plan on actually having an official wedding celebration with family and friends, which is more significant to them than the legal nature of their act.

“They can’t wait to have a wedding. But for other reasons, it was easier for them to get the legal stuff out of the way now and to get married. It was more of a necessary ceremony to make it legal. It doesn’t seem like it was a big deal to them,” said the source.

The power couple has been seen in public since legally becoming husband and wife, and, of course, many have been hoping to catch a glimpse of a certain circular piece of jewelry occupying both of their left ring fingers, but no such luck.

“They are not gonna wear wedding rings until after their wedding,” the source revealed.

Their actual wedding is reportedly due to take place “in the next few months.”

“They are still planning the wedding and are excited to have a celebration. They are still deciding on a wedding location,” the source continued.

While it was sudden and unexpected, Bieber and Baldwin’s marriage was not done on a whim, as they walked into the courthouse already knowing they were going to legally wed.

“They decided last week to get married. They made an appointment [at the court] and seem happy about it. Some family members knew, but they didn’t tell friends,” the source went on to say.

According to Cityclerk, the New York law states that a marriage license only becomes valid 24 hours after it is issued, which means Bieber and Baldwin might’ve already been in possession of their license ahead of being seen on Thursday. However, if they were granted a judicial waver, it would have allowed them to forgo having to wait the allotted time period, making it possible for them to get married on the spot.