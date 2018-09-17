Shannon Beador’s Weight Loss Becomes A Hot Topic On ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ [Photos]

See Shannon Beador's latest progress.

Shannon Beador’s weight loss will be a hot topic during tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As Shannon gets back into the dating game after her split from husband David Beador at the end of last year, she’s doing her best to drop the 40 pounds she gained over the last little while. Unfortunately, her diet isn’t always the best — and during tonight’s show, her doctor informs her that she “[eats] too much.”

According to a sneak peek at the episode, shared by 2 Paragraphs on September 17, Shannon is seen meeting with her “energy healer,” Dr. Moon, who she’s been meeting with since welcoming her children many years ago. However, while she typically attends her appointments alone, she brought her co-star and on-again, off-again friend Vicki Gunvalson for the filmed segment after learning she was suffering from a swollen ankle.

After assessing her issues, Dr. Moon tells Vicki he could hang her upside down “and then everything goes away.” Then, turning to his longtime client Shannon, the doctor says the mother of three “talks too much” and “[eats] too much.” He even says Shannon is suffering from a “mouth problem,” which gets a laugh from Vicki.

Shannon Beador has been chronicling her weight loss journey on Instagram over the past several months, and she’s appeared to be much thinner in her recent photos. Just two weeks ago, Shannon stunned in a pair of white pants and a red shirt as she attended a USC Trojans football game in Southern California.

Shannon also looked slimmed down while sporting a funky two-piece suit during filming on the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Last month, during an interview with Bravo TV’s The Feast, Shannon Beador opened up about her new line of meal plans for QVC that have aided her weight loss efforts.

“With the QVC food lines, I’ve launched a healthy, lower-calorie food line, so I’m in the kitchen a lot trying to fine tune my recipes for more meals, and so I’m eating a lot better. Diet is key. Exercise is great, because you want to tone up and do all that sort of thing. But diet is so much of it. And you can eat flavorful food, it doesn’t need to taste like cardboard, it can be low in calories, and it can be good for you,” she explained.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her weight loss process, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13. The show airs during Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.