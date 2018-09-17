Farrah Abraham Tests Positive For Barbiturates During Talk Show Appearance With Mom Debra

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham and her mother, Debra Danielson, recently appeared on an episode of Vivica A. Fox’s talk show Face The Truth, where they talked about their issues and even subjected themselves for drug testing.

According to a Sept. 17 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham and her mother talked about some of the problems they have had in the past, and the ex-Teen Mom star even broke into tears when talking about how both she and her own daughter, Sophia, were missing out on relationships with Debra.

Vivica A. Fox then asked Farrah if she would allow her mother to visit with Sophia while they were all together at the studio for the filming of the show, which she agreed to do. Then Fox insisted that Abraham and Danielson hug it out, although Farrah seemed less than enthusiastic to do so.

Later, results of both Farrah and Debra’s drug tests were read. Debra tested negative for all substances, while the former Teen Mom OG star was said to test positive for barbiturates.

“She did test positive for barbiturates,” co-host Judge Mary A. Chrzanowski said. “But that could be a prescribed drug. If her doctor legally prescribed barbiturates for her then that’s fine.” However, Farrah Abraham denied taking any drugs, prescription or otherwise.

“A barbiturate is a central nervous system depressant. There are some prescribed medications,” another co-host, Judge Judy Ho, stated, adding that they can be found in sleep aid or mood stabilizers, which the former Teen Mom OG star denied taking.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the positive drug test is just the latest drama in Farrah’s life. The reality star was arrested back in June for allegedly hitting a staff member at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The Teen Mom was taken into custody, and later charged with battery.

After heading to court, Abraham denied a plea deal that would have lessened her charges and had her serve probation for three years, attend anger management classes, and do mandatory community service.

“I’m just moving on with my life, working on my TV stuff … Go, women! I’m not guilty. I don’t need a criminal record. I’m not like the other Teen Moms! I don’t think it’s funny when other people are bullied or harassed. I am a victim and that is why I am here. I just don’t want to be victimized and charged for something false on my record,” Farrah Abraham said after appearing in court.