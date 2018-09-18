Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Enjoy Relaxed Lunch Date In London Amid Marriage Rumors

The two lovebirds further fueled rumors that they have secretly married as they enjoyed a passionate smooch during a stroll around London.

According to the Daily Mail, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted together in front of a judge at a courthouse in New York.

And the two looked properly in love as they walked around the city before stopping for a coffee at Joe & The Juice cafe on Monday.

The pair are in London for Fashion Week, and they were certainly not shy of the cameras as they relaxed after the 21-year-old model walked the Adidas runway earlier in the day.

Hailey kept things cool with a vinyl pants and crop top combo, which she covered up with a shearling trim denim jacket paired with gold oversize hoop earrings.

Justin, 24, on the other hand, went for a sporty look with a blue Umbro sweater, low-waist ripped jeans, Vans sneakers, and a boho-style headband.

They ignored the paparazzi as they walked around the busy London streets and cuddled in the middle of the park.

Last Thursday, the couple sparked rumors that they may have married in secret after they were seen going in front of a judge at a New York City courthouse.

Hailey and her fiancé Justin Bieber out in London! ???? pic.twitter.com/DKFinVzGdj — best of hailey baldwin (@TEAMOFHAILEY) September 17, 2018

However, Hailey reassured her fans by taking to Twitter to say, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!,” as reported by People.

If the two young stars got a marriage license in New York, they would have to legally get married in the state within 60 days. And now, it is rumored that the couple, who started dating back in June, might be having a big wedding ceremony in Canada as early as next week, according to the Daily Mail.

But based on multiple sources, People suggested that the pair did indeed tie the knot officially, but that the model just doesn’t see herself as fully married until the actual religious ceremony.

“[Hailey] feels a civil ceremony and their ‘real’ wedding are two separate things. What happened at the courthouse is a courthouse thing — a legal thing. But marriage is two people making a vow before God and the people they love,” a source close to the couple said.

In the meantime, Bieber has reportedly applied for a dual citizenship in the U.S and Canada ahead of the big day. He was born in Ontario but moved to Atlanta at the young age of 13 to pursue his singing career.