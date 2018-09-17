Sofia Richie Wants Scott Disick To Be More Like Justin Bieber, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Sofia Richie and her boyfriend Scott Disick are seemingly in a great place in their relationship. However, the model is said to wish that her beau would be a bit more romantic, like her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

According to a Sept. 17 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie allegedly thinks that Scott Disick is not romantic enough. She’s recently watched as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin began dating and were engaged after only a few weeks. The couple is now rumored to be married, and that is what Sofia wants.

“Sofia thinks Justin and Hailey’s whirlwind romance is super romantic, and she wishes that Scott would be more open to the idea of getting married. They’ve been together for over a year now and sometimes she worries that their relationship is never going to progress to the next stage,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to state that Richie loves the fact that Bieber doesn’t care what people think about his romantic side or his relationship with Baldwin, and that she would love it Disick had the same outlook about their romance.

“Sofia would love for Scott to be more like Justin when it comes to romance. She loves that he wears his heart on his sleeve and doesn’t care what everybody else thinks about his relationship with Hailey. Sofia would love for Scott to make some big public gesture of his love for her.”

Recently, Sofia Richie has been opening up about her relationship with Scott Disick. Earlier this month she revealed that she and Scott are “best friends,” and that their friendship is the strongest connection they have, adding that they have built their romance off of that steady foundation and that she is “so happy.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Richie also talked about her date nights with Disick. Sofia says that she loves to go to dinner and a movie as her go-to date night activity, but that she thinks it is much too stressful to plan the couple’s nights out. So, she leaves that task up to Scott.

Sofia Richie also dished on how much alike she and Scott Disick are, revealing that they have a sense of style where they feel very “confident and comfortable” either dressing up or dressing down.

The model, 20, even stated that she and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star are so much alike, especially in their sense of humor, that she’s basically the “female version” of him.