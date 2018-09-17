Is Tamra Judge Selling Her House To Pay For Husband Eddie’s Medical Bills? She Addresses Rumors On Instagram

Tamra Judge is fighting back against rumors on Instagram.

Tamra Judge is selling her Orange County home less than one year after purchasing the property and her fans want to know why.

Last week, after the Real Housewives of Orange County star announced on Instagram that she and Eddie were selling their house after an “emotional year,” fans began to wonder if Eddie’s medical bills were the reason behind the couple’s sudden decision to unload the property.

Days later, Tamra faced off with her fans and follower by updating her real estate listing with a very poignant message.

“I LOVE THE ‘SPECULATIONS’ OF WHY WE ARE MOVING. KEEP THEM COMING SO YOU CAN FEEL LIKE A REAL A** WHEN YOU FIND OUT,” she wrote, according to a report shared by the Celebrity Insider on September 17.

Tamra first shared the news of her upcoming move with her online audience on Instagram at the end of last week, confirming the same realtor who sold her the home, Shelley Black of Veranda Realty, would be selling the 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Ladera Ranch to someone else.

Tamra and Eddie’s Southern California home is currently listed for $1.799 million. Photos of the interior and exterior of the recently renovated home, which was recently featured on an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, can be seen below.

Over the past year, Tamra and Eddie Judge have gone through a number of scary moments due to his ongoing struggles with AFib and because of that, they may want to downsize. However, because Tamra hasn’t yet explained the exact reason behind her sudden decision to move from her new home, it’s hard to say what sort of thought process led up to the home being listed.

As for the current health of Eddie, Tamra offered some good news to her fans and followers on Instagram earlier this month after Eddie underwent his latest heart procedure.

“THANK YOU for all your prayers, messages and calls. But most of all thank you Dr. Andrea Natale & team for working so hard to fix my husband,” she wrote. “It’s been a long road and lot more difficult than anyone expected, confident this did the trick. Now it’s time to let your sweet heart heal my love.”

To see more of Tamra Judge, her home, and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.