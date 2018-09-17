‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Kyle Shocks Summer

The Young and the Restless recap features Kyle blowing off Summer’s apology while Victoria confronts her ex-husband Billy over his gambling. Plus, Nick paints a terrible picture of Albert Miller for Jack, and Abby pushes Rey for a favor.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) lit into Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) for wrecking Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) bit opening night for Dark Horse. Then she also showed him a lousy article about Nick’s arrest, and she asked Rey to put out a statement to clear Nick’s name. At first, Rey refused, but then he changed his mind and agreed to issue a comment, but he also admitted he’s still investigating J.T.’s disappearance.

Later, at Crimson Lights, Arturo (Jason Canela) introduced Abby to his sister Lola (Sasha Calle), and then Lola irritated Arturo by admitting that she called Rey. When Rey appeared, Abby and Arturo split. They kept arguing about Rey on the way to Dark Horse, and once they arrived, Arturo asked Nick if he’d ever bury the hatchet with Victor (Eric Braeden), and Nick admitted their relationship is too far gone for that. That response proved the point Arturo wanted to make to Abby.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) told Ashley (Eileen Davidson) he’d cut some expenses at Jabot. Later, Ashley was stunned to realize the cost her brother cut was her contract with Type A Consulting. Frustrated, Ashley told her chemist, Andrew, that she’d pay him herself from now on. She also introduced Neil (Kristoff St. John) to Andrew after Neil happened upon them having lunch together and got the wrong idea. Later, Ashley showed up at Neil’s penthouse to reassure him about their relationship.

During the same time, Billy received an email that Kyle (Michael Mealor) sent to him about joining a bookie organization. Ultimately, Billy agreed to join the organization and upped his gambling. Later, when he went to Newman Enterprises to discuss their children with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Billy’s ex-wife confronted him about his gambling. He assured Victoria that he had everything under control. However, Victoria told Billy that his girlfriend, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), looks terrified about his downward spiral into his addiction. Instead of listening to Victoria, Billy snarked that he was sorry he stopped by.

Summer (Hunter King) found Kyle at Jabot and apologized to him about her behavior. She tried to get Kyle to stay in her life. However, Kyle told Summer he remained committed to staying out of each other’s lives much to Summer’s chagrin.

Finally, at Dark Horse, Nick confirmed to Jack (Peter Bergman) what an awful and toxic man his grandfather, Albert Miller, was. Later, Jack told Abby he might just leave the chance that Albert Miller is his father alone, and he got her to promise not to tell Victor about the possibility.

