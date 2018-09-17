Do The ‘Witches Of WeHo’ Have A New Member? The Ladies Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Step Out With Former Nemesis

An unexpected group outing took place on Sunday night. Find out who was involved.

Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute stepped out with a very unexpected guest during an appearance over the weekend in Hollywood, California.

Following years of tension on Vanderpump Rules, the ladies, who have been deemed the “Witches of WeHo,” were joined by Ariana Madix at Comedy Central’s Emmys Party at The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel.

“Spice up your life,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of the group at the event on Instagram.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Madix has never been close to the “Witches of WeHo” and has often feuded with Doute, mainly due to the fact that they both have romantic ties to Tom Sandoval. When the show first began airing in 2013, Doute and Sandoval were dating but later on in the series, Sandoval went public with Madix and was accused of cheating on Doute with Madix shortly thereafter.

While Doute moved on from her past romance with Sandoval long ago, things between her and Madix have remained tense and a friendship has seemed to be out of the question — at least until earlier this year. However, at this point, there may be a gray area between the ladies.

Not only did Madix look buddy-buddy with Schroeder, Maloney, and Doute at Sunday night’s event, she also appeared to be having a great time with the ladies during the opening of Tom Tom restaurant in West Hollywood last month.

Is Ariana Madix a new member of the “Witches of WeHo”? It certainly looked that way last night as she and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars were joined by Brittany Cartwright at Comedy Central’s pre-Emmy party.

Below is a photo Ariana Madix shared from the opening of Tom Tom restaurant.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Kristen Doute admitted to liking Ariana Madix, despite their many past issues.

“I really love Ariana. I like really like her. It’s confusing for me,” Doute explained. “I feel like I’m going through something right now because we’re like tweeting each other now. She’s unblocked me, that’s a step in the right direction. There’s an occasional group text and hanging out in a group situations.”

“I don’t want to get blindsided if she decides to break up with me, so I’m just trying not to invest too much right now,” she added.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.