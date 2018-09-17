Reese Witherspoon Talks Meryl Streep & New Book On ‘Good Morning America’

The actress is currently on a press tour to promote her new book.

She’s known as an Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner, but Reese Witherspoon’s current press run isn’t TV or big screen-related. The actress stopped by the Good Morning America set today to promote her new book, Whiskey in a Teacup, and she made sure to share the moment with her Instagram followers, too.

Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love and Baking Biscuits is a tribute to her Southern roots and upbringing, and it is the Tennessee native and book club host’s literary debut.

She recalled childhood memories of learning to cook with her grandmother, who “used to say that Southern women are kind of like whiskey in a teacup.”

“They’re sort of beautiful and put together and ornamental on the outside but they’re really strong and fiery on the inside,” the 42-year-old actress explained.

Witherspoon also talked about what it was like working with legendary actress Meryl Streep on the set of Big Little Lies for the hit TV show’s second season, which she both produces and stars in.

She mentioned a particular scene in the upcoming season in which she got to throw an ice-cream cone at Streep, saying it was “one of the top moments of my entire career.”

“And I hit her, like I nailed it,” Witherspoon told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts.

Big Little Lies‘ season one is based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times Best Seller of the same title, which Witherspoon and close friend Nicole Kidman brought to the small screen.

And now, the star revealed that the much-anticipated second season of the HBO show will be based on a “follow-up novela” that the author wrote after her 2014 book.

She will not only be joined by Streep and Kidman, but also by previous co-stars Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz.

“We were all just so excited. I think you can tell when you watch the show that we just deeply love each other and we were having a lot of fun,” the mother of three said.

In the meantime, Witherspoon remains busy as a bee, with over two dozen projects in the works, including her return to the big screen as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3.

She said that she thought it was a “really good idea” to revisit the character, who’s turning 40-years-old now, and explore the challenges she would have to face in this day and age.