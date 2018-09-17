The 'Friends' star spent three months recovering from a hole in his gastrointestinal tract, but he's okay now and ready go to home.

The Inquisitr recently reported that actor Matthew Perry was in the hospital due to a hole that developed in his gastrointestinal tract. This is a very serious condition that can allow the contents from the intestines to spill into the abdomen and can lead to infection and sepsis. If left untreated, it can be fatal.

Perry had surgery for the condition last month and now according to PEOPLE, he is doing well enough to go home. The 49-year-old actor and Friends star tweeted about his ordeal saying, “Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” on Friday, which was his first tweet in about six months.

It’s understandable that Perry had to spend so long in the hospital. His condition, which is known as a gastrointestinal perforation, can take a long time to recover from. According to Healthline, it can be caused by several different issues including appendicitis and diverticulitis. It can also be caused by trauma.

Perry has also had other struggles with his health, including addictions to alcohol and Vicodin. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2013, he said, “I couldn’t stop. Eventually, things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew. He has also said that his addiction became worse after landing his role on Friends. “From an outsider’s perspective, it would seem like I had it all. It was actually a very lonely time for me because I was suffering from alcoholism. It was going on before Friends, but it’s a progressive disease.”

Actor Matthew Perry is leaving the hospital after a three-month stay. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

He has also explained how he became addicted to pain medication. After a jet ski accident in 1997, a doctor gave him a prescription. “I felt better than I ever felt in my entire life. I had a big problem with pills and alcohol, and I couldn’t stop.”

However, he’s decided to help others who are struggling with addiction. He has gotten help at a California-based treatment center called Phoenix House. “At Phoenix House, I was very moved by the hope that I saw there, which is what this is all about. Getting sober is a really hard thing to do.” He also said, “You can’t have a drug problem for 30 years and then expect to have it be solved in 28 days.”

In 2015, The Phoenix House presented Perry with the Phoenix Rising Award, in honor of his recovery. He said, “I’m an award-winning alcoholic. I shouldn’t be getting an award; Phoenix House should be getting an award.”