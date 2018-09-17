‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week of September 24: Brooke & Ridge’s Secrets Tear Them Apart

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 24 hint that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage may be at stake. “Brill” fans have rightfully been worried about the couple as they have gradually drifted apart over the course of the last few months.

Yet B&B spoilers, courtesy of The TV Watercooler, reveal that Ridge and Brooke’s marriage may be on the rocks — and this time it has nothing to do with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle). In fact, it is the secrets they’re keeping from each other that may cause their undoing.

Brooke and Ridge’s marriage has taken severe strain over the last few months as tensions rose between their daughters. Steffy and Hope were constantly at each other’s throats as they competed to be Mrs. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Steffy bowed out of the race and graciously gave Hope and Liam her blessing to get married. Just as they thought they could have a civil relationship with each other, Ridge pitted them against each other as he had to choose between Intimates and Hope For The Future.

All of this fighting led to Brooke and Ridge constantly being at odds with one another. At the moment, Brooke resents Ridge for setting their daughters up against each other again. Unfortunately, it also set her up to flee into the arms of another man.

The Dollar Bill Factor

Brooke confided in Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that Ridge chose his daughter over hers. Bill, in turn, opened up about the custody battle and how it was affecting him emotionally. He asked her to speak to Katie on his behalf, which she did. Her only condition was that Katie and Ridge never find out that they were meeting secretly.

It shouldn’t be surprising then that Bill thinks that there is more to their relationship than simple friendship. From his perspective, a woman who keeps secrets from her husband would be open to something more. Thus, he kissed Brooke thinking there was something there, but Brooke rejected his advances. However, now Brooke has two secrets she is keeping from her husband — and her conscience is eating away at her.

Ridge, Revenge, & A Questionable Judge

On Friday, September 21, Joe Lando will debut as Judge Craig McMullen. Fans of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman will remember him as Byron Sully, the sexy mountain man who played the doctor’s husband. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Ridge will meet with the judge who will preside over Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill’s custody case.

As everybody knows, Ridge hates Bill and will do everything in his power to make sure that he loses custody of Will. He is seeking revenge after Bill nearly destroyed Steffy’s life. But Ridge also knows that Brooke supports Bill in the custody battle, and that she will disapprove of any shady dealings with the law. All these secrets can only create tension in their already fragile marriage. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful, which airs weekdays on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers.