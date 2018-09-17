‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Shares Happy Family Photo With Husband Matt After Filing For Divorce

Gina Kirschenheiter and husband Matt are maintaining a united front for their kids.

Gina Kirschenheiter may be headed for divorce on the currently airing 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but off-screen, she and husband Matthew Kirschenheiter are maintaining united for the sake of their family.

As fans watch as Gina and Matt’s marriage begins to crumble, the new addition to the Bravo TV reality series is keeping her fans in the loop with her family on Instagram and recently, she posted a happy family photo with Matt and their growing family.

“It’s a girl! Please welcome the newest addition to our family. Hilda Kirschenheiter the German Shepherd,” Gina wrote on Sunday, September 16. “For the record I was against this and unanimously overruled. Also, please excuse my pjs and no makeup as Sunday’s are fun days and family days but also scrub the toilet days in the Kirschenheiter household.”

Gina and Matt were married for eight years and together for 11. They share three kids, including 6-year-old Nicholas, 4-year-old Sienna, and 3-year-old Luca.

Although Matt has been a hot topic over the past several weeks as his marriage to Gina continues to be discussed, he has not yet been seen due to his career and isn’t expected to make any future cameos on the series. Instead, as he and Gina co-parent their children, she has been filming the show as a single mother.

As fans saw earlier this month on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina and Matt spent tons of time apart during Season 13, mainly due to the fact that Matt was living part-time in Los Angeles.

Last week, after Gina Kirschenheiter opened up about the cracks in her marriage to her co-star, Emily Simpson, on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina spoke about her current relationship with her estranged husband and stated they would always be a family with their three kids.

“We’re always going to be family. We are a family,” Gina told People magazine. “Matt, I would never throw under the bus. He’s my best friend. I can never imagine him not in my life. He’s the father of my children. He’s the most important person to me.”

In April, around the time production wrapped on the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina filed for divorce.

To see more of Gina Kirschenheiter and her family, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.