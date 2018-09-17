Machine Gun Kelly Brushes Aside Eminem Diss

In a rap beef that has turned out to be much more interesting than anyone could have ever imagined, Machine Gun Kelly has given his definitive take on Eminem’s “Killshot.” Kelly took to the stage of the Amway Center in Orlando and didn’t seem to be too put down by any of it, even wearing a shirt with the song’s single art on it, which Kelly posted to his Instagram along with the caption “He missed,” according to reports from TMZ.

Kelly posed for several photos in the shirt, making sure to include his middle finger in every single one of them, with the crowd behind him following suit. Kelly also made sure to post a screenshot of the iTunes chart, which showed “Rap Devil” still in the number one spot. “#legshot #rapdevilstillNUMBERONE #letstalkaboutit,” said Kelly in the caption.

Kelly and his supporters showed no sign of slowing down on the Eminem disses, as he opened his set in Orlando by encouraging the crowd to start chanting “F**k Marshall Mathers” and began performing his Eminem diss “Rap Devil.” The Cleveland rapper also continued to take shots at the 45-year-old Eminem’s age, saying, “The real Slim Shady can’t stand up.”

While the two rappers likely share similar fanbases, there was no sign of that in Orlando as the entire audience was completely pro Kelly. Kelly is currently on a nationwide tour with the band Fall Out Boy.

Machine Gun Kelly Disses @Eminem On Stage pic.twitter.com/SFv730QCRn — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) September 17, 2018

The Inquisitr covered an altercation in Atlanta that Kelly got into over the weekend due to his beef with Eminem. Actor Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez filmed himself confronting Kelly at a restaurant, saying, “I’m gonna say it because it has to be said, you’re a p***y for going for family!”

After Rodriguez was made to leave the restaurant, Kelly and five of his bodyguards confronted the actor at his hotel, eventually beating Rodriguez heavily. Rodriguez plans to hire a lawyer and sue for damages but did include a caveat, saying, “I will drop the lawsuit if we both sign waivers and meet in an octagon and go man-to-man without goons or weapons.”

This beef has apparently stretched back to 2012 when Kelly tweeted about how he found Eminem’s then 16-year-old daughter attractive. Little had come from it until Eminem released his Kamikaze album, where Eminem said, “And I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f–k you are, Kelly/I don’t use sublims and sure as f–k don’t sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.”

Kelly responded a few days later with “Rap Devil” followed by Eminem returning in kind with “Killshot.”