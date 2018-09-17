‘The Conners’ Clean Up Their Dirty Laundry With New Promo Featuring Roseanne’s Iconic Afghan

The Conner clan's granny-square quilt is getting cleaned up for the 'Roseanne' spinoff.

The Conners may have dropped the most bittersweet promo yet. While fans of the original Roseanne series have been anticipating the debut of the ABC sitcom without its mouthy matriarch, the latest promo makes it clear that the family won’t be airing any dirty laundry.

In a new teaser posted to the official Conners Twitter account (which you can also see below) the family’s iconic afghan, which is usually draped on the back of their living room couch, is being washed at a laundromat. As the crocheted quilt spins around inside the washing machine, the words “ONE MONTH” appear in the cycle.

The teaser ends with Roseanne veteran John Goodman, who plays patriarch Dan Conner on the original series and the spinoff, announcing the October 16 premiere date for the show. As with all of the previous teasers for The Conners, the 15-second clip is backed with Carly Simon’s 1972 classic song, “Anticipation.”

There have been three previous teasers for The Conners which have not included any characters but have shown the family’s empty house, a stark reminder that matriarch Roseanne won’t be part of the new episodes after Roseanne Barr’s firing by ABC over an offensive tweet. The first promo zoomed in on the Conner couch with the signature afghan draped on it, while another showed the empty kitchen table. A third pictured the outside of the family’s home on Delaware Street in Lanford, Illinois.

But the quilted afghan may be the biggest reminder that this won’t be the same Conner family that fans have known and loved since the late 1980s.

The afghan has been a part of the Roseanne set for as long as fans can remember. After the Conners won the lottery in Season 9, their afghan became even more meaningful when the family redecorated and Roseanne later realized she missed some of her old things. In the poignant episode “Home Is Where the Afghan Is,” daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) revealed that she kept the afghan and lovingly draped it over the family’s new couch.

According to Slate, the granny-square afghan used in the Roseanne series was so iconic that the show’s production designer had to keep it locked up until shooting to make sure it didn’t get stolen.

“We eventually had to actually stitch it to the sofa as it became so iconic, it would certainly have been stolen,” prop master Garvin Eddy revealed.

After Roseanne wrapped, the sofa and afghan both went on display at the Smithsonian.

You can see the new promo for The Conners below.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.