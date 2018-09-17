Meghan Markle’s Half-sister Compares Prince Harry To A Hamster On Twitter

The Duchess' estranged sister compared the prince to a hamster on Twitter as celebrated turning 34.

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, has lashed out at the royal family again. Prince Harry turned 34 on Saturday and according to E! News, Samantha posted on Twitter about the royal family’s silent treatment of her father, Thomas Markle.

“Harry Birthday Harry! As you ‘mack down’ on your birthday cake, think about the birthday wishes you never extended to your FATHER-IN-LAW.” The tweet was also posted with a photo of a hamster with red fur, holding a slice of cake and a poker chip.

According to Fox News, this isn’t the first time Samantha has posted something like this. When Meghan Markle turned 37 on August 4th, her sister posted a similar tweet which read, “Happy Birthday Meg! It would be so lovely and appropriate of you to send DAD a BELATED birthday card for his July 18th.” She also added, “Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg! @KensingstonRoyal.”

Samantha isn’t the only family member that’s spoken out against the royal family. The Duchess’ father, Thomas Markle, recently spoke to The Sun and had some harsh words about his in-laws. “They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family. If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up! They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive. They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear.” He also said he has tried to encourage the couple to contact him. He claims they have completely cut off all contact with him and haven’t communicated since their wedding in May.

Getty Images

There have also been rumors that he has been trying to get money from his daughter, now that she’s royalty, but he has denied these claims. “I worked hard to provide for my children. I’m their father, I don’t expect them to pay me back.”

According to Samantha, she and family are now in the spotlight and it is hard to cope with the world’s interest in their lives. “As much as I love and respect Meg, she’s got security and a publicist and can be protected from all that.” She went on to explain, “I refuse to be a victim of the media. I’m not going to let them disparage me, embarrass me personally and professionally and not defend myself. I can only hope she would respect and understand that. In fact, if I were Meg, I would probably put something out there so that there was some sort of protective mechanism in place where the family couldn’t be tortured as much.”