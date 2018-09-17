Cher Reveals All About Ex-Boyfriends, Including Tom Cruise & Val Kilmer

cher has been in several high-profile relationships with the entertainment elite over the years and had to fear in telling everyone about it during a revealing interview with the Mail On Sunday. In a sprawling interview that covers much of her career and the boyfriends that came with it, including her romance with Tom Cruise, who she mat in 1985 at the wedding of Sean Penn and Madonna.

After the original meeting, the pair were invited together to the White House to share their stories of living with dyslexia, over which the pair became close. “A bunch of people who were dyslexic were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are both dyslexic,” shared Cher. “We didn’t go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there.” While her and Cruise are still on friendly terms, the entertainer doesn’t have much time for Cruise’s dedication to the Scientology religion.

Cher’s interview was a lot more forthcoming than she had been in the recent past, including an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden back in June, where Cher was promoting the film Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. Playing a truth-or-dare style game with Corden, Cher refused to reveal the answer to who here top four best lovers were, choosing instead to eat a dried-up caterpillar. Things have changed in the following months.

Talking about Cruise’s Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer, who she dated between 1982 and 1984, Cher revealed that he was an incredible kisser. “When we kissed, I thought my head would shoot right off my body,” she recalled. She was also positive about KISS frontman Gene Simmons, who she referred to as, “the one I’m crazy about,” when the pair dated between 1977 and 1980, as well as David Geffen, who she dated between 1973 and 1974 and she credits for keeping her off the street.

The highest praise goes to the baker Rob Camilletti, who Cher dated from 1986 to 1989 when Camilletti was 18 years younger. Cher considers him “possibly the one true love of my life.”

Pop goddess @cher on how dyslexia led to a bizarre fling with Tom Cruise – and rewriting #MammaMia2https://t.co/hJMzHlesNC — Event Magazine (@EventMagUK) September 16, 2018

Cher was less positive about her former husbands. When talking about her marriage to Gregg Allman, she described the depths that Allman’s drug addiction had taken their relationship. “It was really intense, but it’s hard to have a marriage with someone who’s doing drugs,” said Cher. “Drugs and I were just never meant to be together. I thought it was stupid and still do. I saw too many people where it ruined their lives. It ruined Gregory’s life.”

As for her original husband Sonny Bono, Cher describes her role in the relationship as more of a trophy than a wife, something “weird” that she never found in any of her following relationships.

As for a current boyfriend, there is none in Cher’s life, as she lamented modern culture’s “goldfish bowl” lifestyle and the impossibility of keeping a private life private.