Allen says 'I wouldn't bet my life on it,' adding that Mia Farrow wasn't faithful

The war of words — and shade — between Woody Allen and Mia Farrow has accelerated, and now Allen is questioning son Ronan Farrow’s paternity alongside Mia Farrow’s fidelity. In the past, Allen has ignored the rumors that Ronan Farrow’s biological father was really singer Frank Sinatra, but now that his wife — and Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter — Soon-Yi has done an interview attacking her mother and defending her husband, Allen seems to be piling on.

PageSix says that Woody Allen, 82, is publicly speaking for the first time about whether or not he’d “bet his life” on the fact that Ronan Farrow is his son.

“I think he is, but I wouldn’t bet my life on it. I paid child support for him for his whole childhood, and I don’t think that’s very fair if he’s not mine.”

He added that if Ronan is not his son, then he’s angry that Mia Farrow was unfaithful, despite the fact that Allen and Farrow broke things off when she found out he was having an inappropriate relationship with her teen daughter, Soon-Yi.

“Also she [Mia Farroe] represented herself as a faithful person, and she certainly wasn’t. Whether she actually became pregnant in an affair she had … ”

Woody Allen ‘Wouldn’t Bet His Life’ On Ronan Farrow Paternity https://t.co/kCUxVKLDDj pic.twitter.com/KXLYusX9Xs — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 17, 2018

It is true that Mia Farrow had been married to Frank Sinatra back when she was 21 and he was 50. They divorced after two years of marriage but remained friends for the rest of his life. When Mia Farrow has been asked in the past if Sinatra could be Ronan’s father, she said “possibly.”

But Ronan Farrow has not addressed his paternity, at least not seriously. When asked about it, he posted jokingly on Twitter.

“Listen we’re all possibly Frank Sinatra’s son.”

Ronan Farrow obviously bares more of a resemblance to “Old Blue Eyes” than to Woody Allen, but short of a paternity test, it’s still in the realm of the unknown.

“Is he my son or, as Mia suggests, Frank Sinatra’s? Granted, he looks a lot like Frank with the blue eyes and facial features, but if so what does this say?”

Now, Ronan Farrow is responding to the attacks by Woody Allen and his adopted sister Soon-Yi, who is now married to Allen. Albia News is reporting that Ronan Farrow credits all that he is to his mother, Mia Farrow.

“I owe everything I am to Mia Farrow. She is a devoted mom who went through hell for her family all while creating a loving home for us. But that has never stopped Woody Allen and his allies from planting stories that attack and vilify my mother to deflect from my sister’s credible allegation of abuse.”

Ronan Farrow and sister Dylan have criticized Daphne Merkin — who wrote the article slamming Mia Farrow with quotes from Soon-Yi Previn and Woody Allen — saying that Merkin is a longtime friend and fan of Allen, and did not write a balanced piece.