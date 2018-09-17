Kim Kardashian Posts Sultry “Daddy” Necklace Selfie On Instagram

The selfie-taking queen is back at it again. Or, at least, channeling her inner goddess as she poses for a photographer to promote the newest additions to her beauty line, KKW Beauty.

Kim Kardashian posted a pink lipstick selfie to her Instagram account Monday morning as a part of the promotion for her latest makeup drop. The “Classic Blossom Collection” features a whole lot of pink, which makes sense considering that the star — and her team — were inspired by cherry blossoms, faint pink in nature.

Not only did Kim work a pink-tinted pout, but she also wore a pink diamond choker with quite the message. The necklace reads “DADDY.” While some fans are jumping in the comments to talk about the necklace, the star herself didn’t even mention the head-turning piece. She simply captioned her post, “Pink Lip 3,” followed by a link to her makeup company’s website.

Kim Kardashian wears a shimmery copper color across her eyelids, her brows appearing thick and well-groomed. Her eyelashes reach impossible lengths (thanks to mascara and lash extensions, it looks like). Her skin looks flawless without being retouched by post-production tools. Commenters were quick to point out how the close-up shot of the superstar’s face allowed fans to see her pores and wrinkles (which absolutely nobody is complaining about). Kim’s look is finished by an eye-catching nose highlight.

In less than twenty minutes, the star has already accumulated over 220 thousand likes on the image. Her 117.6 million followers are super supportive of the star, as she is one of the most followed people on the social media platform.

Kim Kardashian’s Beauty line, KKW Beauty, is one of the star’s many business ventures. Kim also stars in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and has her own book out — full of selfies, of course. KKW Beauty isn’t just about makeup, either. The company also has a fragrance line which often pushes out seasonal or limited edition scents.

Fans of Kim Kardashian may notice that the star is currently obsessed with the color pink (at least, she is on her Instagram feed). This could just be Kim’s newest favorite color — or it may have to do with the birth of her youngest child with Kanye West, a girl named Chicago. While colors themselves don’t necessarily have gender connotation, for decades people have been associating the cherry-blossom hue with baby girls.

Kim Kardashian loves to change up her Instagram feed. While the shots are all pink-tinted and rosy now, just a few weeks ago everything had to be neutral-colored. This correlated perfectly with KKW Beauty’s release of highlighters featuring neutral shades.