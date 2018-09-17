Victoria Beckham Talks About Fashion Career And Family Life

The former Spice Girls singer talks about how she successfully balances her fashion career and her family life.

Any businesswoman can tell you it’s hard to balance a career and family life and former pop star Victoria Beckham is no different. According to CNBC, she recently said “it’s not easy” to juggle everything, but she enjoys her job and works hard for it. People often ask her if she ever freaks out and she said, “Yeah, absolutely. We all do. When you’re a working mum, you feel torn, you feel guilty, but I just do the best that I can do. My kids and David will always come first.”

She also talked about the importance of women supporting each other. “It is no different for me to how it is for other working women — that’s why we need to support each other, first and foremost.” She went on to say she had no time for those who criticise women who choose to deal with the work-life balance in their own way.

Beckham said she is very hard on herself when it comes to her design work because she wants each collection to be stronger and better than the last season. According to BBC News, she usually shows her mainline collection during New York Fashion Week, but this month she chose to showcase it in London.

Beckham has had an interesting career. She is perhaps most famous for the time she spent as a member of the Spice Girls in the 1990s. After dabbling in music, television, and publishing, she published her fashion label in 2008. Her label offers a large variety of items including eyewear, dresses, bags, and accessories.

With 2018 being her brand’s 10th anniversary, she said she has learned a lot and continues to learn as the industry transforms. “I’ve learned a lot from my team and I’ve learned a lot about the business — I’ve had to, as I hadn’t done this before. So I’ve surrounded myself with the right people and the team has grown with each season.”

Victoria Beckham talks about how she successfully manages her family life and her fashion career. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

It seems she’s been very successful. Today her brand is found in over 400 stores in over 50 countries. Her clothes are also quite popular among many celebrities, including the Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess wore a Victoria Beckham jumper for one of her engagement photos in 2017 and she wore it again later on a trip to Belfast with her husband Prince Harry.

After London’s Fashion Week, David Beckham said he was proud of his wife and hugged and kissed her and their four children. It would seem she’s got that “work-life balance” thing figured out.