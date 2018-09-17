‘The View’ Hosts Clash Over Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Allegations

The View hosts clashed over the recent allegations regarding sexual misconduct surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The panel of hosts addressed the news surrounding Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who came forward accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault,

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

View panelist and lawyer Sunny Hostin said Ford should be heard because her allegations are “very credible” and “extremely important” according to Mediaite.

Co-host Joy Behar concurred, remarked that Ford was given a lie detector test, and stated that Republicans are “pushing Kavanaugh’s nomination through” because they’re worried about the midterm elections happening in November of this year.

But the newest member of The View cast. Abby Huntsman, said she didn’t like the politics surrounding the timing of the letter’s appearance.

She noted, as per Mediaite, “It seems as if the Democrats put this in a drawer and said, ‘This is big and this is going to benefit us is if we use the time perfectly.'”

Huntsman then remarked, “I find the timing very political.”

View moderator Whoopi Goldberg revealed that Ford had to keep the letter confidential and “we don’t know who leaked.” ‘

According to The Washington Post, Christine Blasey Ford wrote a confidential letter to a senior Democratic lawmaker alleging that Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high school students in suburban Maryland.

Ford said, as per The Washington Post, that she told no one of the incident until 2012 when she was in couples therapy with her husband.

The Washinton Post reported a statement by Kavanaugh when Ford’s account became public.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” he stated.

The View continues to critique the Trump Administration and their appointment of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Inquisitr recently reported that a co-host of The View made a shocking declaration against the Trump administration that stunned their fellow panel members into silence.

During a Hot Topics discussion of how Donald Trump handled the crisis in Puerto Rico after the president admitted that his administration’s work in Puerto Rico was not appreciated, panelist and lawyer Sunny Hostin stated that the president and his government allowed people to die.

After commenting that the Trump administration did not do enough to stop the preventable deaths after the storm, she stated, “So we’re talking about the fact that this government allowed its own citizens to die,” Hostin said.

Trump painted a decidedly different picture of his team’s response to the tragedy that occurred after Hurricane Maria, tweeting that “3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico.”

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

…..This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

He followed that up with, “This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC.