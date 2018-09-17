‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Massive Weight Loss On Instagram

Brittany Cartwright looked super thin while attending a pre-Emmys event.

Brittany Cartwright looked to have trimmed down substantially during her recent appearance at Comedy Central’s Emmys Party on Sunday night.

Following the event, which took place at The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood, California, the Vanderpump Rules star and her fiance, Jax Taylor, shared a number of photos from inside on their Instagram pages and in their stories.

“Pre Emmy party with my love. @brittany #emmys,” Taylor wrote in the caption of a closeup of himself and Cartwright on September 16.

As for Cartwright, she shared numerous photos and videos of her time with Taylor at the party in her Instagram stories, many of which showed off her slim new figure.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Cartwright and Taylor both admittedly gained weight years ago after they traveled to her hometown in Kentucky to film their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, with Cartwright’s friends and family. Then, several months ago, the couple got back into their workout routine and began eating healthier foods.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor also recently became engaged and when it comes to their upcoming wedding, they both want to be in tip-top shape when they walk down the aisle in 2019.

Instagram

In the photo seen above, Brittany Cartwright was seen posing with her co-stars and friends, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, who was dating Jax Taylor years ago when Vanderpump Rules first began.

Despite the fact that Cartwright and Schroeder both have romantic ties to Taylor, that hasn’t gotten in the way of their friendship and, as fans have seen on the show, the two women are very close friends and hang out with one another even when the series isn’t in production.

Instagram

In July, Brittany Cartwright opened up about her weight loss during an interview with E! Online.

“For me running is everything. Interval training really helped jumpstart my weight loss. I also started going to classes at Sweat Garage and it helped to keep me focused and have direction instead of trying to go to the gym and workout on my own,” she shared.

“I still have to have my cheat days! I try to eat clean for the most part, eating salads cooking a lot of baked chicken and vegetables at home, but I love my cheat days I just make sure I have them in moderation now,” she added.

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7. A premiere date has not yet been set.