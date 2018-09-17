‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin And Garrett Yrigoyen Open Up About Life Together n In The Real World

The dust is settling for 'Bachelorette' stars Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen and it looks like they're doing well

The Bachelorette stars Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are happily engaged and able to be public with their romance now and it looks like they’re loving every second of it. While Becca thought she had found love earlier this year with Arie Luyendyk Jr. during his Bachelor run, that engagement fell apart before the finale even aired. So far, this engagement looks to be the real deal and the lovebirds recently shared some updates on how things are going for them.

Us Weekly chatted with Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen recently and they said that life together has been a fun adventure so far. The Bachelorette stars have spent some quality time together in Minnesota, where she lives, and it seems as if he has really enjoyed his time there. Yrigoyen says that Kufrin’s friends are a lot of fun and he had a chance to fish, hit the state fair, and attend a Minnesota Twins game with his fiancee.

Becca acknowledged that it has been a “huge adjustment” to transition her relationship with Garrett to the real world. However, she adds that just having the chance to be normal has been wonderful. While Yrigoyen and Kufrin have spent a fair amount of time in Minnesota since their Bachelorette finale, they’ve done some traveling together as well.

A week or so ago, Becca and Garrett were in Nashville, Tennessee together. They spent time with Bachelorette veteran Kaitlyn Bristowe while they were in Nashville and it looked like they had a blast there. The couple also went to California briefly for an event and it looks like they have more appearances on the way.

What comes next for Becca and Garrett? They say that they’ll be in Connecticut at the end of September for a Mohegan Sun Casino event. Then, Kufrin will head out to Reno, Nevada with Yrigoyen in early October to spend some time in his neck of the woods.

The Bachelorette stars have not yet settled on a long-term plan regarding where they will live. They have talked about moving to Los Angeles for a couple of years, and that is still a possibility. Kufrin said that they are aiming to make a decision by November or December, adding that they aren’t rushing anything.

Garrett and Becca aren’t even considering wedding plans yet, as they admit that they’re still getting to know one another. The Bachelorette stars may have had a few bumps to navigate together as their season played out, but so far, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen appear to be doing really well as an engaged couple so far and fans are hoping they go the distance.