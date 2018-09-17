Tori Spelling Grows Close To ‘RHOBH’ Cast Amid Filming On Season 9, Does She Want To Join The Show?

Could Tori Spelling be the next big name star to join 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?'

Is Tori Spelling desperate to be a “Housewife”?

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives on September 17, Spelling wants to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show’s upcoming ninth season and has hired Teddi Mellencamp to be her accountability coach amid filming.

As the returning ladies of the show, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley, join new co-star Denise Richards for production on the new season, Spelling is reportedly hoping to secure a position on the show by dropping her baby weight with the help of Mellencamp, who was added to the show last season.

“Teddi thinks Tori is doing her a favor by letting the show feature her weight-loss journey this season,” a source revealed to Life & Style, “but what she doesn’t realize is that Tori desperately wants to be a Real Housewife.”

As she grows closer to Mellencamp amid filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the insider said Spelling is planning to land a part-time role on the show as a “friend” of the cast before working her way up to a full-time position. And, because of her ties to Rinna and Richards, that may be possible. After all, Bravo TV prefers to bring in relevant characters on their shows, rather than selecting someone completely random.

The Life & Style report comes just weeks after an insider told Radar Online about Tori Spelling’s decision to hire Teddi Mellencamp as her accountability coach.

“Tori has been working with Teddi Mellencamp at ‘All In by Teddi’ and her team of coaches to focus on a healthy and balanced approach towards food and exercise,” a rep for the actress told the outlet in August. “She is very proud of the work she has put in.”

Since hiring Mellencamp to help her get back on track after the birth of her youngest son, one-yearold Beau, Spelling has lost “so much weight” and has been following an egg-based diet.

“When we aren’t feeling our best, we can’t perform at our best so this process makes us all very vulnerable and susceptible to change,” Mellencamp has said of her day job. “As the change occurs and I see the difference in my clients moods and confidence, that is where the magic happens.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is set to air later this year on Bravo TV.