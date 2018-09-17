Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty Winning Allure Best Of Beauty Breakthrough Award With A Futuristic Look

Rihanna took to Instagram today to show off her newest award. Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s makeup line, has just been awarded Allure’s Best Of Beauty Makeup Award. According to Allure’s official page for the award, the company gives out the honor to “celebrate the most innovative, game-changing, why-didn’t-they-think-of-that-before beauty products of the year”. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty collection is game-changing in one simple way. The inclusiveness.

Fenty Beauty is well-known for its “Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation”. The foundation shook up the entire industry when Rihanna decided to finally provide a product that works for most, if not all, skin tones. The collection initially released 40 different foundation shades. The shades ranged from light to dark to accommodate all skin tones. The foundations included unique mixes of pink and yellow undertones which helped countless women find their first real foundation match ever.

For the first time in recent memory, the beauty industry was directly challenged. Companies that said that they didn’t provide dark shades because they didn’t sell well were forced to look at their poor choices when Fenty’s darkest colors didn’t only sell well, some even sold out completely. The lack of inclusion in the beauty industry was highlighted by Rihanna and she made a lot of big brands look hard at their own choices and marketing.

Allure commented on Rihanna’s impact on the beauty community by writing,

“Our cover star this month, Rihanna, has a well-deserved place in beauty history — and in the hearts of everyone who can now wear foundation without mixing several shades.”

For the Allure photo shoot, Rihanna rocked a futuristic look. With silver lids (and glittery lips and tongue in some shots), the singer showed that not only is she a powerhouse in the music industry, but one in the beauty industry as well. Rihanna wears her dark hair in braids and wears bulky silver mitts for one shot. The futuristic elements of the shoot are nicely contrasted with the British fashion elements. Tweed and houndstooth are found in some of the posts Rihanna shared to Instagram to her 64.5 million followers Monday morning.

On Allure’s Instagram, the company posted a picture of the coverstar and further explained the decision to crown Fenty foundation one of the breakthrough products of the year,

“The uncomfortable truth is that before @fentybeauty, few makeup brands paid adequate attention to making foundations for dark skin. #Rihanna changed all of that.”

In an alternate cover posted by Allure’s Instagram, Rihanna wears blue on her eyes with a golden highlight to accent the high points of her face. A purple flower helps bring out the shades in her cheeks and lips as she smiles softly at the camera.