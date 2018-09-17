Sunspot Solar Observatory Closure Finally Explained, And It Wasn’t Aliens – Or So They Want You To Believe

The 'explanation' leaves more questions than answers.

The reason for the sudden closure two weeks ago of New Mexico’s Sunspot Solar Observatory has been revealed – sort of – and, perhaps disappointingly, it wasn’t because of aliens. At least, that’s what they want you to believe.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, on September 6 the FBI rolled into Sunspot, New Mexico – by some accounts in a Blackhawk helicopter – and ordered everyone out of the solar observatory there. What’s more, a nearby post office and a dozen or so area homes were evacuated as well.

And then there was naught but silence. The FBI would neither confirm nor deny its involvement. The scientific consortium that managed the telescope wouldn’t say anything beyond that it was a “security issue.” An Albuquerque Journal reporter tried to ask the sheriff, but the phone mysteriously cut out while the sheriff was mid-sentence (not that he knew anything anyway).

So of course, that could only mean one thing, according to internet conspiracy theorists: it was aliens.

It wasn’t aliens, says The Kansas City Star.

The scientific consortium that manages the telescope, the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA), said in a statement that the closure was due to “criminal activity” near the observatory.

“We became concerned that a suspect in the investigation potentially posed a threat to the safety of local staff and residents. For this reason, AURA temporarily vacated the facility and ceased science activities at this location.”

Of course, that explanation leaves more questions than answers. Was the suspect an employee in the observatory? Did he threaten violence against the facility and/or its employees? If so, what was the nature of his threat?

Now that it’s been revealed that the reason for the closure has to do with the activities of a person, that rules out two major theories, aliens, of course, being the first. The second, posited by CNET, was that there was a chemical leak, perhaps mercury, which is used in some scientific instruments. That theory is now out the window.

That still leaves a few possible other theories about the closure. One theory is that foreign agents – perhaps Russian or Chinese – had infiltrated or hacked the equipment, perhaps to spy on nearby White Sands Nuclear Missile Range. This writer’s theory is also intact: that someone working within the observatory was perhaps involved in trafficking of contraband, be it equipment, chemicals, or even data.

Or of course, it could be aliens, and they’re lying to us.