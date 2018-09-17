‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Goes Too Far To Bring Down Billy

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle pushes things way too far in his attempt to bring down Billy at Jabot, and Ashley gets caught in the middle.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) decided to work together in an attempt to bring down Billy (Jason Thompson) after he took over as CEO at Jabot. While Kyle felt pushing Billy’s gambling addiction would get him to crack the quickest, Ashley warned her nephew in no uncertain terms that gambling wasn’t the appropriate way to get to Billy. Kyle reluctantly agreed, but then he went behind his aunt’s back to set up Billy.

According to the most recent edition of Soap Opera Digest, this week Kyle pulls out all the stops in his quest to bust Billy. Unfortunately, it looks like Ashley will fall for it without realizing all of Kyle’s machinations that led to the situation Billy finds himself dealing with.

Kyle cons Gloria (Judith Chapman) into giving her the key to Billy’s financial records by convincing her that Billy will put the blame on Gloria for whatever unusual transactions he makes financially. Michael Mealor said, “that scares her enough to give Kyle the password. He goes into Billy’s office, and after accessing confidential records, Kyle finds a $500,000 wire transfer.”

Kyle takes the details to Ashley, and he lets his aunt know that the transfer from Jabot funds went to a gambling syndicate account, which concerns Ashley. Of course, “Kyle doesn’t tell Ashley that he’s actually behind the banking syndicate and that he set Billy up, which is definitely a low blow for Kyle,” Mealor admitted.

Will gambling destroy Billy’s life? Make sure to tune in to #YR this week to see what happens. pic.twitter.com/HhFkykq4VJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 16, 2018

Although Kyle provides assurance to Ashley that he checked all the routing numbers, there’s just one small thing Kyle neglects to tell Ashley. He “doesn’t mention that he’s connected to the other bank account,” according to Mealor.

There’s little doubt that if Ashley finds out about all the things Kyle did to lure Billy down the dark path back to his gambling addiction, she will probably be hopping mad.

Earlier this year, People reported that multi Emmy winning actress Eileen Davidson would depart Y&R in September after 30 years on the show, so that means that Ashley’s storyline may start winding down soon. Right now, she’s heavily involved with the drama at Jabot and working to take over as CEO. Plus, Ashley has a growing relationship with Neil (Kristoff St. John), and she’s involved in caring for her ailing mother, Dina (Marla Adams).

Who knows how things will end with all the dirty deeds Kyle committed to ensnare Billy, but it’s bound to be dramatic.

