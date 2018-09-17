‘Big Brother 20’s’ Sam Bledsoe Goes Off The Deep End On Live Feeds, Threatens To Destroy House And Self-Evict

The season 20 houseguest threatened to smash things with a lead pipe on her way out the 'bIg Brother' door.

Big Brother star Sam Bledsoe seems ready for her time in the CBS summertime to come to an end—and it might be before Wednesday night’s live eviction. The outspoken season 20 houseguest went off on the live feeds in a rant aimed at producers of the long-running CBS reality show.

Bledsoe, who is on the chopping block for the third eviction in a row, this time alongside JC Mounduix, did not join her fellow houseguests Mounduix, Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans, and Kaycee Clark as they hung out in the kitchen and made ice cream and had a food fight on Sunday night, per TV Guide.

Instead, the 27-year-old welder, who is the target for eviction this week, headed to her bedroom and began talking to herself while laying alone in the dark. In a video captured by the Big Brother spoiler Twitter account, Far From Reality (which you can see below), Bledsoe also delivered an ominous threat to destroy the Big Brother house.

“I guess that would be really hard to explain if I just got up, got dressed, put my boots on, grab the lead pipe that I took off the locker in the bathroom and smash every single one of these glass TVs across here from me and then shredded these f—ing drawers, pick one of these saucers up and threw it through that f—ing window right there. That probably wouldn’t be that good. It would take me about 45 seconds to get up and get everything that I needed. And the door to the parking lot is right there. I wouldn’t call that a voluntary exit but…”

The feeds on Sam Bledsoe then cut out, so viewers were not able to see what happened immediately following her bizarre outburst.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Sam Bledsoe has threatened violence several times before on Big Brother. Viewers of the CBS reality show saw her threaten to “tear every door off their f—ing hinges” and “absolutely rip these b-tches to shreds” if she gets evicted.

Sam Bledsoe has frequently mentioned that she doesn’t fit in with the other Big Brother houseguests and she is often seen talking to herself or crying in the Diary Room. But even fans were shocked when Zingbot, Big Brother’s resident robot and insult maker, told Sam, “You love to tell everyone how real you are. You are real. Real [expletive] crazy!”

You can see Sam Bledsoe going off on the CBS live feeds below.

Big Brother 20 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.