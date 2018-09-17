‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals Her Baby’s Due Date

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are pregnant with their third child. The couple announced the big news last week.

According to a Sept. 17 report by Radar Online, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are making big plans for their new little bundle of joy, whom Cate confirms in due this spring.

The Teen Mom OG star says that she is officially “14 weeks” pregnant with her third baby. As many fans know, Catelynn and Tyler share two other children, daughter Carly, whom they placed up for adoption after becoming pregnant as teenagers, and daughter Nova. Lowell says that her due date has been marked for March 6.

Meanwhile, Catelynn says that when she found out she was pregnant again she was in a bit of shock. Lowell was also pregnant last year, but suffered a miscarriage very early on.

“Whenever you find out you’re pregnant, at first it’s like an initial shock and anxiety. It’s like oh my gosh, you just get a little anxious. At first it was scary and emotional and it just takes you by surprise. I found out at five weeks, so I’ve known for a long time. Once it sunk in, we started getting more and more excited,” Catelynn told the outlet.

Catelynn Lowell says that her Teen Mom OG co-stars, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood, were “super excited” for she and Tyler Baltierra when she told them the good news.

The MTV reality star said it was exciting to tell her family about the pregnancy as well, revealing that she had texted her mother, April, a photo of her positive pregnancy test asking her what she was going to do. “Are you kidding? It’s going to be amazing,” her mother responded.

Cate says her father, David, was also thrilled about having another grandchild, revealing that he was “jumping off the walls,” and that “He wants another granddaughter.” She added that Tyler’s family was very excited about the baby news as well.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have revealed that they would like to have a baby boy this time around, but that it is too early to find out that sex of the little one just yet.

In addition, the Teen Mom OG stars say that their daughter, Nova, is so ready to be a big sister. “I will rock it and feed it bubbles,” little Nova said in a video when Catelynn revealed that she was having a baby.