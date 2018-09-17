‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Who Is Xander Avant? Steffy & Sally Find Out

New 'B&B' spoilers also state that Bill is furious at Katie and Thorne's engagement.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 18 reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) is a man with many layers. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will find yet another side to the young intern, and promptly make him an offer. New B&B spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, also promise that Bill will be livid when he finds out about Thorne and Katie’s engagement.

Who Is Xander Avant? Steffy & Sally Draw Closer

B&B fans will remember that Xander fled the UK to get away from his ex-girlfriend, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). He is the nephew of Julius Avant (Obba Babatundé) and came to the U.S. knowing that his cousin, Maya (Karla Mosley), was married into the powerful Forrester family. He hoped to score a job opportunity at the company.

Now that he is an intern at the fashion house, his future seems set. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally and Steffy will see a new side to the teen.

“Steffy and Sally share a surprising up-close and personal moment with Xander,” the spoiler reel intones.

In fact, the two will be so impressed by the Brit that they will see that he has potential in another role. B&B fans know that he has been behind the camera during the Intimates dress rehearsals. The Bold and the Beautiful leaks state that Steffy will see him in a new light and offer him a modeling position. Looking at those abs, it’s obvious that Steffy can spot talent when she sees it!

Bill Fumes At Katie and Thorne’s Engagement

Katie and Thorne are the couple of the moment. Thorne got down and proposed to the single mother, telling her that he wanted to be a family with her and Will (Finnegan George). However, Katie made sure that Will wasn’t the only reason he wanted to marry her. Thorne reassured her of his love and the two look set to tie the knot.

“Meanwhile, the news of Thorne and Katie’s engagement fuels Dollar Bill’s fire to fight for his son,” the spoiler promises.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will also tell Bill that she is an engaged woman. Bill will be furious that “Forrester Lite” could play step-dad to his son. It is common knowledge that Bill cannot stand the Forrester men, and therefore cannot stomach the thought of one of them raising his boy.

Spurred by the engagement, Dollar Bill will vow to fight for his son. He will use all of his resources to keep custody of Will — and nothing will stop him. Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful, then check back on Inquisitr for all the latest spoilers, news, and updates.