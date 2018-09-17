Kellyanne Conway’s Husband George Blasts President Trump For ‘Ceaseless, Shameless, Witless’ Lies

George Conway, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, blasted President Trump on Twitter for 'ceaseless, shameless, witless' lies.

George Conway, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, took to Twitter this weekend to rip into President Donald Trump criticizing his “ceaseless, shameless, witless prevarication on virtually all topics.”

Conway tweeted in response to a tweet by the President on Friday complaining about former President Barack Obama mistakenly saying he’d been to 57 states during his then 15 months of campaigning ten years prior.

Obama later corrected his comments to reporters, saying he might have had the slip of the tongue due to lack of sleep.

President Trump took to Twitter to complain that there was “very little mention” of Obama’s sleep-induced error in the “fake news media,” adding: “Can you imagine if I said that… story of the year.”

Conway quickly took to Twitter to make his opinion on the topic known, tweeting he felt the key difference President Trump was overlooking was that Obama’s slip of the tongue had been an isolated incident, while President Trump has continually struggled with his credibility throughout his administration.

Conway has a history of making his disagreements with the President known publically via Twitter.

He has most recently been retweeting links to stories on Twitter to a New York Post op-ed about Trump’s historically low approval ratings and a New York Times op-ed about the president’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort reaching a plea deal to cooperate special counsel Robert Mueller.

Needless to say, there’s a huge difference between an isolated slip of the tongue and ceaseless, shameless, and witless prevarication on virtually all topics, large and small. https://t.co/mvV8cgZLyp — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 15, 2018

Conway’s Twitter lash-outs might be causing trouble at home as well.

A Washington Post article about the pair quoted Kellyanne Conway as saying that her husband’s tweets were “disrespectful” and “a violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows.” Conway asked the reporter to source the comments as a “person familiar with their relationship” instead of her but the reporter refused.

The reporter Ben Terris asked Conway about her husband’s critical tweets targeted at President Trump, she complained about him openly before being reminded that she was speaking on the record.

“I told you everything about his tweets was off the record,” Conway told Terris.

“No, that’s not true. That never happened,” he replied, later adding, “We never discussed everything about his tweets being off the record.”

“Fine,” Conway relented. “I’ve never actually said what I think about it and I won’t say what I think about it, which tells you what I think about it.”

That’s not the only frosty interaction between the two when it comes to the President.

In one exchange between the couple, Kellyanne Conway refers to the Taj Mahal, the President’s former New Jersey casino as “wildly popular” with her husband replying, “It went bankrupt twice.”

George Conway even publically said he regretted ever introducing his wife to Trump, which he did when he passed on an offer to be on the condominium board of the Trump World Tower in Manhattan.

“Knowing what I know now… I would have said no, and never mentioned it when I got home,” he told The Washington Post.