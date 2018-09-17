Rapper ScHoolboy Q Delaying His Album Release Due to Mac Miller’s Death

The rapper told fans during a break in a recent show“I just don’t feel right putting out an album.”

Rapper ScHoolboy Q announced he was delaying the release of his newest album after the death of his friend and fellow rapper Mac Miller of an apparent overdose on Sept. 7 according to XXL.

Miller was found dead in his California home after a friend called 9-1-1.

Though Miller’s body has since been released to his family, authorities will not announce an official cause of death until toxicology tests are completed.

During a break in the action at a recent show, he explained his reasoning for pushing his upcoming album back.

“With my nigga gone right now, I just don’t feel right putting out an album,” he said. “As y’all can tell, I’m not my real self right now. I shouldn’t even be here, right now. But like I said, my nigga Mac would not want me in the house sad. He would clown me for some weird shit. So, like I said, I’m here today ’cause it’s no way he would allow me to sit in the house and be a little bitch. I’m not gon’ be a little bitch. I’m out here.”

ScHoolboy Q appears to be thinking about when it would be most appropriate for his own mental health to be able to open up publically about Miller’s untimely death.

The rapper worked with Miller previously, featuring on Miller’s track ‘Gees.’ Miller also appeared on Q’s ‘Yay Yay’ and the two often appeared in videos together on social media.

“Ima go back, and Ima figure out when Ima put this fucking album out, because y’all are going to get this album. I promise that. I’m just not ready to walk in the radio station and the first thing they ask me is ‘So Mac Miller…’ I’m not ready to deal with the questions they have. So right now I’m not ready to put nothing out right now. I’m sorry.”

This announcement comes only about a month after Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced on Twitter that Schoolboy Q’s next album is… 90 to 95 percent complete.

ScHoolboy Q released his last full-length album Blank Face LP back in July 2016.

Over the last year, he’s been busy with features, appearing on A$AP Mob’s “Bahamas,” TDE’s Black Panther soundtrack cut “X,” labelmate SiR’s single “Something Foreign,” DJ Esco’s Future-assisted track “Code of Honor” and Kamaiyah’s song “Addicted to Ballin’ along with continued touring, just wrapping up TDE’s Championship Tour in June and headlining the 2018 Smokers Club Festival in April.