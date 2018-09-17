Rebel Wilson Announces She’s Taking A ‘Social Media Break,’ Fans React

The comedic actress keeps her farewell short and sweet.

Australian comedic actress Rebel Wilson, who is probably best known as Pitch Perfect‘s scene-stealing Fat Amy to most of the world, announced to her 2.88 million followers on Twitter that she is taking a social media break. She signed off with an x for ‘hug’ and posted a black and white glamour headshot of herself.

Fan response was overwhelmingly positive. Many of her fellow social media users and followers replied with encouragement, compliments, and wishes that they had the discipline to do the same.

Wilson, who lives in Los Angeles, has enjoyed success in many films and television shows since moving from her native Australia to pursue her career in 2010. Just after getting on board with talent agency William Morris Endeavor, she landed her breakout role: Kristen Wiig’s roommate Brynn in the 2011 film Bridesmaids.

While it is not common for celebrities to take a leave of absence from their public, Wilson has always been atypical of a Hollywood star; she once told Cosmopolitan magazine, “Being unique and different is a really good thing.”

The road to success has not always been smooth for Wilson, but with two sequels to Pitch Perfect on her resume, plus three other movies in post-production (according to IMDb), she is definitely a busy lady.

Maybe that is why she is taking a break from social media. A recent article in LifeHack states that a so-called “social media detox” is a good idea for almost anyone. The benefits of unplugging include better focus, improved productivity and higher self-esteem.

Wilson has admitted that she compares herself to other women occasionally. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Wilson talked about noticing that a “bigger” girl with similar comedic chops was getting more laughs than she was.

“And I remember distinctly thinking: ‘I think it’s because she’s fatter,'” she said. “And then, I don’t know if it was mega-conscious, but I thought: ‘How can I get more laughs? Maybe if I was a bit fatter…’ And then suddenly I was fatter, and doing comedy.”

This is not the first time Wilson has taken a break from Twitter. Last December, she posted this flashback video from the first Pitch Perfect film, stating “I know I’m on a social media holiday, but…”

I know I'm on a social media holiday but here's: Original Bellas rehearsal video from Pitch Perfect 1 https://t.co/kvuI8btTII via @YouTube — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) December 29, 2017

Wilson has also been known to disable commenting on her Instagram account. In 2016, she received death threats from an anonymous troll and the FBI got involved, according to WENN.

“Just letting you guys know that my comments are temporarily suspended because of death threats I recently received. The FBI is currently investigating,” Wilson wrote in her since-deleted post.

In the case of Wilson’s current break from Twitter, it appears that she is just too busy right now and will probably be back in the near future.