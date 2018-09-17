Florence’s Rain Spreads Further As Carolina Flooding Continues

Record flooding recorded in several areas.

Hurricane Florence is continuing to make itself felt throughout the country with rain from the storm spreading from the Appalachians to the Northeast and the Ohio Valley, according to The Weather Channel.

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches or warnings from South Carolina all the way to the entirety of Massachusetts. All of those alerts have come as a result of rain bands from Florence, which continues to be a large storm despite recently being downgraded to a depression.

Early reports show that Florence has been a record-breaking storm, with rainfall in Cheraw, South Carolina, reported at 22.58 inches. That would be a record for the state, far higher than the 17.45 inches recorded by Tropical Storm Beryl in 1994.

The rain will be dying down through Monday and Tuesday, with the highest rainfalls projected coming in Virginia of up to 8 inches. That has seen the band of flood risk shift north with the most likely areas for flooding being between northwest North Carolina and southern New England before the storm eventually dies out, something that authorities predict will happen at some point on Tuesday.

That doesn’t mean the Carolinas’ suffering is over, with major flooding expected to continue into the second half of the week as rivers struggle to drain due to the sheer amount of water dumped on the region.

The Weather Channel reported that 15 rivers are already seeing major flooding, all in North Carolina, while four gauges had already recorded record highs, a number that will only increase in the coming days.

The Cape Fear River has been the most affected waterway in the region, with major flooding recorded at three locations along the stream. On Sunday, the gauge at Chinquapin, North Carolina, recorded a record high of over 24 feet, breaking the gauge in the town. A record is also expected at Burgaw, North Carolina, where the height was recorded at 16 feet approaching the record at 22.5 feet, houses in the area are already reported as having been inundated with water.

Record flooding was also reported at Little River in Manchester, North Carolina, which had the highest flood level in the region, and the only river to have a water level above 30 feet as of Monday morning.

Trenton, North Carolina, is expecting the town to experience flooding with the Trent River breaking its banks at a record height over 29 feet; anything above 28 feet will flood the entire town and waters are raising.

Wilmington, North Carolina, has now experienced its wettest year on record with Florence pushing the rainfall for the year to 86.22 inches, breaking a 144-year record of 83.65 inches.