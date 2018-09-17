Krist Novoselic Joins Foo Fighters On Stage To Cover The Vaselines’ ‘Molly’s Lips’

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic joined former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear, Nirvana’s second guitarist during 1993-1994, on stage to do a song at the Foo Fighter’s Seattle concert. While Novoselic has played with Grohl for a song here and there or a full set as they did for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, it isn’t a very common thing for them to do. Even when Novoselic’s band, Giants in the Trees, are on the same lineup. The last time they played together was in 2017 in Eugene, Oregon, to perform the Foo Fighters’ song “Big Me.”

Deceased Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain, was a huge fan of The Vaselines and regularly covered their tracks during performances. “Molly’s Lips” was a particular favorite of his that the band covered numerous times per Consequence of Sound. While it has not been vetted thoroughly, it is believed that this is the first time since Cobain’s passing that all of the surviving members of Nirvana performed this particular track together. While the other members of the Foo Fighters played on stage as well, members of Novoselic’s band did not join in for the one song reunion.

Internet theorists have been speculating that something big may be on the horizon musically for Grohl. He has appeared with Novoselic performing a song they covered with Nirvana for probably the first time in close to a quarter century. He recently performed “In Bloom” with Trombone Shorty, as reported by the Inquisitr, for only the second time since Cobain’s death. The anniversary of the Nirvana breakthrough album Nevermind is quickly approaching as well.

Next year will mark 25 years since Courtney Love abruptly left Nirvana. I think it's high time Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl forgave her and did a proper reunion!! #MandelaEffect — Derf (@phantomfred) September 17, 2018

On their own, those were moments that most of his fans have agreed are pretty cool, when looked at with the fact that Novoselic’s band Giants in the Trees will be playing at the Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam Festival, some think there may be a set of Nirvana songs during the show. While purely speculative, and wishful thinking if history is any indicator, fans still have hope a reunion of some sort will take place for more than just one song.

I almost never tour. Catch me while you can!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/zWZE5fNMcd — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) September 16, 2018

Novoselic has stayed active in music since Nirvana ended, playing with Sweet, Eyes Adrift, and Flipper between 1994 and 2009. In 2011, he played accordion on the Foo Fighters’ track “I Should Have Known.” He left the music scene aside from a couple of one-off cameo appearances until 2016 when he returned with his new band. He has been very active in politics with his PAC, JAMPAC (Joint Artists and Musicians Political Action Committee), and as the board chair of the electoral reform organization FairVote, according to Biography.