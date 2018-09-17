‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Adam Lind Gives Up Custody Of Daughter

The child now has a brand new step dad.

Adam Lind no longer has any parental rights to his youngest daughter, five-year-old Paislee Mae.

According to a September 15 report from Starcasm, the former Teen Mom 2 dad recently gave up his rights to the child and a short time later, she was adopted by her mother Taylor Halbur’s husband, Joe Leonard.

“Its official… Paislee Mae Leonard,” Halbur wrote in the caption of an Instagram post shared at the end of last week.

Also in the caption of her photo, which featured her husband presenting Paislee with a bouquet of flowers and a stuffed animal, Halbur told her fans and followers that she was celebrating her child’s adoption day and crying “happy tears.”

As Starcasm revealed, Halbur began dating Leonard in late 2014 after a split from Lind in 2013 and in July of 2016, the couple became engaged. They then married in August 2017.

Over the past several years, Lind has been targeted with custody battles from not only Halbur, but also his oldest daughter Aubree’s mom, Chelsea Houska. As fans well know, Houska and Lind dated on and off for several years and appeared alongside one another on 16 & Pregnant when Houska was expecting Aubree.

Like Halbur, Houska got married after the end of her relationship with Lind and shares two children with husband Cole DeBoer, including their one-year-old son Watson and two-week-old daughter Layne.

Below is Lind and Halbur’s daughter’s adoption photo.

On September 14, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared details regarding Adam Lind’s latest custody update, confirming a court hearing for Paislee was held last Friday, which determined Lind’s rights as father to Paislee were relinquished.

Over the past several years, Chelsea Houska has made it clear that her husband, Cole DeBoer, would love to adopt her oldest child, eight-year-old Aubree, if he were to have the chance. In fact, just months ago, Houska appeared on her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, “Coffee Convos,” where she spoke of the possibility.

“In a heartbeat, Cole would [adopt Aubree],” she said in May. “But in order for that to happen, Aubree’s dad would have to agree completely.”

Although Houska didn’t seem convinced at the time that Lind would consider agreeing to an adoption, that is exactly what he just did for his youngest child. So, a future adoption between DeBoer and Aubree seems quite possible at this time.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production and will premiere on MTV later this year or early next year.