The 'Mary Poppins' excitement increases as the trailer is released

Disney has finally shared the trailer for the star-studded Mary Poppins sequel, Mary Poppins Returns. Accomplished singer and dancer Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame has tweeted the official poster featuring Emily Blunt in the starring role, with Miranda smiling beside her.

First thing this morning, Miranda took to Twitter to tease interest, asking fans if they wanted to see the Mary Poppins Returns poster.

“Do you fancy seeing the poster?”

It’s no wonder that the creator of Broadway sensation Hamilton is eager to share the poster. The attendant trailer for the movie has him singing and dancing –and yes, cleaning) –along with Emily Blunt. Miranda isn’t reprising the Dick Van Dyke role as Bert the chimney sweep, instead he plays Jack the lamplighter.

But the Independent says that doesn’t mean that you won’t see Van Dyke — who is back as Mr. Dawes Jr., Bert’s son — in the role of a retired bank chairman. If that doesn’t sound like enough star power for a Mary Poppins sequel, Disney has brought in Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, and Angela Lansbury to make it a must-see for everyone.

The sequel takes place during the Great Depression and sees Jane and Michael as grown-ups, still in need of some magic from Mary Poppins.

No matter your age, the Mary Poppins Returns trailer will take you back to that first time you saw that Poppins magic pop into view. Entertainment Weekly says that Blunt — as the Banks family nanny — returns courtesy of the old kite and comes to bring sunshine, flowers, and even a spoonful of sugar. This time, she assists Michael, Jane, and his three small children who were left motherless.

The first Mary Poppins movie debuted in 1964, and for the mid-sixties, Disney delivered a surprisingly elaborate mix of real characters and studio animation. Technology has come a long way in the interim, and so the musical scenes, in particular, are amazing. The trailer portrays Blunt and Miranda dancing together with a pinch of the dashing Dick Van Dyke, who shows he can still do the kicks despite being into his nineties.

In the new film, Mary Poppins returns when she gets wind of the sadness that has befallen Michael Banks, who has lost his wife and is now at risk of losing the family home that he and Jane have inherited from their parents. Meryl Streep plays the nanny’s sister, and Dame Angela Lansbury is in the role of the town balloon woman.

All of this old-fashioned Disney magic meeting new technology will be available for viewing in theaters on December 19th.