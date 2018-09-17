Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Flat Tummy During Date Night With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian stepped out looking casual and gorgeous with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on Sunday in L.A.

According to a Sept. 17 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out in their hometown over the weekend as they headed out for a date night.

Khloe donned a pair of black leggings with a black hooded sweatshirt tied around her waist. She also flashed her flat tummy and her post-baby curves by wearing a black short-sleeved t-shirt that she tied up into a knot. She finished off her look by wearing a baseball cap, oversize sunglasses, and white sneakers.

Kardashian sported a diamond ring on her left ring finger, which will likely cause some speculation about whether or not she and Thompson are engaged, and carried a large, pink Hermes Birkin bag on her arm as she strolled down the street hand-in-hand with her baby daddy.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson matched Khloe Kardashian’s style by also donning an all-black ensemble. The NBA star wore a pair of black jogger sweatpants and a black t-shirt. He had a watch on his wrist, and black sneakers.

The couple smiled as they walked down the street in L.A. while heading off to the movies together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian was also seen in a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday as she struggled to choose a legal guardian for her daughter.

Khloe told Scott that she was close to deciding who would be her baby’s guardian if something were to happen to her and Tristan Thompson, adding that Tristan didn’t want to have the hard conversation.

Khloe revealed that she was torn between her two sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. She even asked her mother, Kris Jenner, for help. Kris told her daughter that she should follow her heart, and choose the person she believed would give her child the life she wants for her.

Eventually, the reality star decided to go with Kim, explaining that she believes their parenting styles better mesh.

“I am a huge planner, I love to be prepared. That’s just how I am. I always thought Kourtney would be the godparent of my child, but lately I’ve been watching Kimberly and she’s been someone that I really gravitate to as a mom. So it’s a tough choice between Kourtney and Kim,” Khloe stated during the episode.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!