Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Ford Willing To Testify Before Congress

Christine Blasey Ford has said through her attorney that she is willing to testify against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in connection to a decades-old sexual assault claimed that happened when they were both in high school, USA Today reported Monday.

Ford, 51, first made the charge in the New Yorker magazine last week but was unidentified in the article, but came out publicly to the Washington Post Sunday.

“She is willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth,” Debra Katz, Ford’s attorney said in an interview with NBC’s Today show Monday. “(Ford) believes that these allegations obviously bear on his character and fitness.”

On the morning show, Katz pushed back against claims that Ford, a registered Democrat, has been motivated politically by her charges. Katz charged that her client has received “very vicious sexually violent emails from total strangers” since making her claims public.

“She has taken a polygraph,” Katz told Today. “She is a credible person. These are serious allegations and they should be addressed.”

USA Today reported that three Republicans – Arizona’s Jeff Flake, Tennessee’s Bob Corker, and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski – have all suggested that Ford should be heard before a vote be taken on his nomination. Flake sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee which had been poised to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination so it could move to the full Senate.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said through his spokesman Sunday that “follow-up calls with Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford ahead of Thursday’s scheduled vote,” according to USA Today.

Ford is charging that Kavanaugh held her down and attempted removing her clothes at a high school party, covering her mouth with his hand to prevent her from screaming before getting way, USA Today wrote.

Children who played on teams coached by Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh attend the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill Sept. 6. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Ford told the Washington Post that she escaped when Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Preparatory School classmate Mark Judge jumped on them, allowing her to break free.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation,” Kavanaugh said in a statement released last week about the charge, which was followed up by the White House Sunday, the Post noted.

“On Friday, Judge Kavanaugh ‘categorically and unequivocally’ denied this allegation, White House representative Kerri Kupe said, per USA Today. “This has not changed. Judge Kavanaugh and the White House both stand by that statement.”

Ford had initially reached out to the Washington Post in August but declined to go on the record and eventually decided not to speak out against the Kavanaugh nomination. But her story was leaked when the website the Intercept reported about Ford’s letter describing the incident that was in the possession of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.