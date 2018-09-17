Trump Supporters Are ‘Dregs Of Society’ Says Joe Biden, Trump Jr. Says He Went ‘Too Far’

Biden made the remarks at an LGBTQ rights rally.

Donald Trump Jr. says that Joe Biden’s remark that Trump supporters are “the dregs of society” was “too far,” Newsweek is reporting.

The former vice president, whose name has come up as a possible Democratic challenger for Trump in 2020, gave a speech described by some as “fiery” at Saturday’s Human Rights Campaign (HRC) dinner.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Biden accused anti-LGBTQ individuals of having an “ally” in the White House, and that the “forces of intolerance” use the Oval Office as a “bully pulpit” to marginalize the LGBTQ community and to roll back gains the community has made over the years.

“Forces of intolerance remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you have made. This time they — not you — have an ally in the White House…. Instead of using the full might of the executive branch to secure justice, dignity, and safety for all, the president uses the White House as a literal, literal bully pulpit, callously exerting his power over those who have little or none.”

But it was the following remark that has caught the attention of the son of the president.

“They’re a small percentage of the American people, virulent people. Some of them, the dregs of society.”

Even though Biden didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, as far as Donald Trump Jr. is concerned, that line was a dig at his father and his father’s supporters. In a tweet, the president’s oldest son called the remark “too far.”

“We’re all used to Creepy Joe saying stupid stuff, but this is too far even for him.”

Both Biden and Barack Obama have largely kept silent about the Trump administration since he took office, a move which Biden claims was a mutual decision. But now that Trump has had over a year in office, Biden says he regrets that decision (“God forgive me”).

Biden’s speech to the HRC bore striking similarities to a speech his old boss, former President Barack Obama, gave last week at an Ohio rally for Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray.

As reported at the time by the Inquisitr, Obama didn’t mention Trump by name – a tactic echoed by Biden in his HRC speech. But it seems rather obvious that, in remarks in which he referred to “demagogues” and “bullies,” he was talking about Donald Trump.

“[Americans are] supposed to stand-up to bullies, not follow them.”

Donald Trump Sr., for his part, does not appear to have publicly responded to Joe Biden’s remarks, as of this writing.