Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Brett Kavanaugh’s Accuser With Fake Letter On Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram on Sunday to mock the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault by posting a fake letter mimicking the writing of a young boy asking a crush to be his girlfriend.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump posted the photo of a scrap of ruled paper containing red words consistent with a child’s handwriting.

“Hi Cindy, will you be my girlfriend,” followed by two boxes marked “yes” and “no.” “Love, Bret [sic],” the note ended.

He posted the photo the same day the woman came forward publicly using her name in an interview with the Washington Post. Christine Blasey Ford has contended that a 17-year-old Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed at a high school house party as he attempted to remove her clothes against her will when she was 15.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford, now 51, told the Post. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

The allegation has been thrust into a hot national spotlight, as Kavanaugh was about to be confirmed as a Supreme Court justice when Ford’s allegation surfaced.

“Oh boy… the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. Finestein [sic] had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote… honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency,” Trump Jr. wrote in the Instagram’s post caption.

Before coming forward publicly, Ford’s accusations came to light in an anonymous letter last Wednesday. Kavanaugh denied the allegations in a statement released by the White House last week.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” he said in a statement, as reported by Time.

While the president has not directly addressed the accusations, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday during a press conference that Ford’s allegations “should not be ignored or insulted. She should be heard,” according to CBS News.

Democrats were quick to condemn the allegations Sunday night and call for Kavanaugh’s confirmation to be delayed in light of the new revelations. Some Republican members, including Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, also agreed that the issue should be looked into, saying he was “not comfortable” moving forward with a vote scheduled for this Thursday out of the committee, as per the CBS News report.

Ford has said she will be glad to testify publicly about the alleged attack, CNBC is reporting.

Ford “will do whatever is necessary to make sure that the Senate Judiciary Committee has the full story and the full set of allegations to allow them to make a fully informed decision,” her lawyer, Debra Katz, told news outlets Monday.